Discover Diamondhead event set Jan. 19

Community members of all ages are invited to Discover Diamondhead 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.

The free event is a grand re-opening celebration, information and enrollment fair to highlight what’s available at this facility which houses the district’s Community Education program, Welcome and Enrollment Center, Senior Center, Early Childhood programs, Adult Education, medical and dental clinics, district offices, and more.

“Once a shopping center, Diamondhead Education Center is now an incredible community resource center for learners of all ages from newborns to adults,” said Superintendent Joe Gothard. “Many improvements have been made to the facility as part of Vision One91, the work to redesign our district to meet the needs of today’s learners and ensure they are future ready and community strong.”

Event attendees can:

– Learn about community programs for youth and adults.

– Enroll their children in District 191 schools.

– Register for Community Education classes for adults and children.

– Try class samplers like XaBeat, POUND, Social Dance, Yoga, ballet, Kung Fu and more.

– Tour new classrooms and facilities.

– Gather information about community groups and opportunities.

– Take a Luminary Walk on the outdoor classroom around the bonfire.

– Enjoy face painting, chess games, popcorn, prizes, entertainment and more.

More details are at www.isd191.org/discoverdiamondhead.