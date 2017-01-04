District 194 School Board agenda for Jan. 10

Following is the agenda for the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, regular meeting of the District 194 School Board at Lakeville City Hall.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call and Board Introductions

d. Oath of Office – Mr. Massaros

2. Recommended Action

a. Election of Board of Education Officers for 2017 – Acting Chair/Elected Chair

3. Continued Preliminary Actions

a. Spotlight on Innovation

b. Good News

c. Public Comment

d. Board Communications

e. Agenda Additions

f. Approval of Agenda

4. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Other Business Matters

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Acceptance of Gift Donations

i. Field Trips

j. Early Graduation

k. Digital Day for ACT Testing

l. Policy Deletion/Renumber

m. Review Policy Section 200 – Board of Education

n. Teacher Governed School Grants

5. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

6. Reports

a. High School Program of Studies Report – Dr. McDonald

b. First Reading New/Revised Policies – Mr. Massaros

7. Continued Recommended Actions

a. Set Salary/Mileage for Board Members for 2017 – Board Chair

b. Consider Board Committee Assignments and Representatives to Agencies/Organizations – Board Chair

c. Designate the Official School District Publication for 2017 – Mr. Baumann

d. Consider Designation of District Legal Counsel – Mr. Massaros

e. Consider Organizational Matters Related to Business Office Functions: 1-Approve Designation of Official Depositories for School District Funds and Investments 2-Approval of Collateral Currently Pledged by Present Depositories 3-Authorize Business Manager to Use Facsimile Signatures for Checks and Use of Last Year’s Plate 4-Authorize Superintendent or Business Manager to Make Short-Term Investments and to Perform the Duties of Clerk and Treasurer 5-Authorize Superintendent and Business Manager to Lease, Purchase, and Contract for Goods and Services within General Budget Categories 6-Authorize Superintendent or Business Manager to Utilize Wire Transfers of Investments and Payments – Mr. Baumann

8. Additions to Agenda

9. Information

a. Superintendent’s Report

b. Board Member Reports

10. Adjournment