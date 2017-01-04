Family Calendar for the week of Jan. 6

To submit items for the Family Calendar, email: [email protected].

Friday, Jan. 6

Forever Wild Family Friday: Fun on the Ice, 7-8:30 p.m., Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, 860 Cliff Road, Eagan. The lake will be lighted for winter fun. Bring your own skates or try out the Visitor Center’s kicksleds. All ages. Free. Registration requested at www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Spaghetti dinner by the Knights of Columbus, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Joseph Social Hall, 13900 Biscayne W., Rosemount. Freewill offering event with all proceeds supporting youth at Church of St. Joseph.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Free skating at Burnsville Ice Center, 12-1:30 p.m., 251 Civic Center Parkway. Free admission, discounted skate rental, free private mini-lessons. Information: www.burnsvilleicecenter.org.

Admissions open house, 1 p.m., St. Thomas Academy, 949 Mendota Heights Road, Mendota Heights. For potential students and their parents. STA offers education for boys in grades six to 12. Hear an overview of academics, co-curriculars and student life. Students will lead tours of the campus. RSVPs requested: https://www.cadets.com/admissions/open-house-and-events-calendar/.

Monday, Jan. 9

Lakeville Area Garden Club meeting, 6:45 p.m., Main Street Manor, 8725 209th St., Lakeville. Speaker: University of Minnesota Master Gardener Michelle Riedel presents “Combine This: Mixing Veggies, Herbs and Flowers.” All are welcome.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Eagan Garden Club meeting, 7-9 p.m., Eagan Municipal Center, 3830 Pilot Knob Road. Speaker: Clay Christensen presents “Gardening with the Wild World in Mind.”

Thursday, Jan. 12

NAMI Advocacy Works class for parents, 6:30-8 p.m., Lone Oak Room, Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. Free. Registration required. Information: 651-645-2948 or namihelps.org.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Metro Republican Women meeting, 8:30 a.m. registration, 8:45 a.m. buffet breakfast, 9 a.m. program, Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. Speaker: Keith Downey, Republican state chairman. Cost: $18 members, $20 nonmembers, $10 students. Register at metrogopwomen.org by Tuesday, Jan. 10. Walk-ins welcome.

Indoor Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Information: www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest.

Magic show with Eric the Juggling Magician, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Faithful Shepherd Catholic School, 3355 Columbia Drive. Eagan. Features a 35-minute magic show followed by a variety of craft stations and a treat. Free and open to the public. Information: 651-406-4747.

Family Ice Fishing Event, 1-3 p.m., Blackhawk Park, 1629 Murphy Parkway, Eagan. Free hands-on demonstration and tips for ages preschool to adult. Registration required by Jan. 10. Information: 651-675-5500 or www.cityofeagan.com.

Geocaching for S’mores, 1-3 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park, Prior Lake. Cost: $8, reservations required by two days prior to the program. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation and reference activity number 144544-01. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Skate with the Burnsville High School Blaze boys and girls hockey teams, 1:40-2:40 p.m. at the Burnsville Ice Arena, 251 Civic Center Parkway. Get player autographs and a team picture while enjoying a treat, music, fun and games. Free.

Adopted Friends, 2 p.m., bowling at Apple Place, 14917 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Open to all adoptive families, for support and fun. Information: [email protected].

Ongoing

Emotions Anonymous meetings, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• Jan. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Easter Lutheran Church – By the Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.

• Jan. 7, 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Burnhaven Library, 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville.

• Jan. 13, 12-6 p.m., Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville.

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.

• Jan. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Christian Life Academy, 6300 212th St. W., Farmington.

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Qdoba, 1298 Promenade Place, Eagan.

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver’s, 4725 Highway 13 W., Savage.