Local coaches earn recognition

Luke Ostrander of Apple Valley High School and Zachary Prax of Eastview High School are recent winners of the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award.

Ostrander won the First Diamond Award; Prax won the Second Diamond Award.

Coaches earn the distinction through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work. To earn a diamond award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional diamond levels the more points they receive in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 1,500 points is awarded a first diamond; they receive a second diamond for 3,000 points, a third for 6,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each diamond award.

The coaches will be recognized at the June 22 National Speech & Debate Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.