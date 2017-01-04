Seniors news for the week of Jan. 6

DFL Senior Caucus

The future of energy will be discussed with a representative from Dakota Energy at the noon Wednesday, Jan. 11, meeting of the DFL Senior Caucus, South Metro Chapter, at the Apple Valley Pizza Ranch, 15662 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley, 952-431-3333. Buffet lunch is available for purchase. The chapter meets the second Wednesday of every month. All are welcome.

Apple Valley seniors

The Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, is home to the following activities, which are organized and run by the Apple Valley Seniors and Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 952-953-2345 or go to www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Monday, Jan. 9 – Int. Line Dancing, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Membership Committee, 11:15 a.m.; Pool, noon; Women’s Table Tennis, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 12:45 p.m.; Happy Stitchers, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Quilting Bees, 9 a.m.; IMAX Coffee and Show, 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Tuesday Painters, 9:30 a.m.; Pool, noon; Cribbage, noon; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; Spanish – Intermediate, 1 p.m.; Defensive Driving, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Donated Bread, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Velvet Tones, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Pool, noon; Dominoes, 1 p.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – Beg. Line Dancing, 9:15 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 10 a.m.; Discover Group, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi – Free Trial, 10 a.m.; Pool, noon; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; 500 and Hardanger, 1 p.m.; Color & Chat, 1:30 p.m.; Social Seniors, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 – Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Women’s Pool, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon.

Live music at seniors luncheon

The Apple Valley Seniors will present their annual “Happy Birthday” luncheon 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road.

Musical entertainment will be the Hi-Tones singing songs by Elvis, Ricky Nelson, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and others of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. The buffet luncheon will include chili and corn bread, creamy wild rice soup and half-sandwich followed by birthday cake.

The cost is $15 per person for the luncheon, or $5 for entertainment only. The registration deadline is Jan. 12; registration can be done at the senior center or by calling 952-953-2345.

Burnsville seniors

The Burnsville Senior Center is located in the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Call 952-707-4120 for information about the following senior events.

Monday, Jan. 9 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:45 p.m.; SS Flex.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Quilters, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 10:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing; SS Yoga.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Woodcarvers, 8 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; Chair Tai Chi, 11 a.m.; 500, 12:45 p.m.; Hearing, 1 p.m.; SS Flex. Deadline: Como.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – Health Insurance Council, 9 a.m.; Fun & Friendship (program, entertainment, lunch, cards and bingo), 11 a.m.; Wood Carving, 6 p.m.; SS Yoga.

Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Painting, 9 a.m.; Knitters, 9:30 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:15 p.m.; SS Flex.

Winter nature hike for seniors

Burnsville residents 62 and older are invited to take a stroll through a snow-filled Terrace Oaks Park West during the annual Winter Nature Walk 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Participants will learn about birds, deer, animal tracks and how animals adapt to winter. They will also be invited to warm up afterward with a cup of hot chocolate. Attendees should wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and walking shoes/boots.

The park is at 12801 County Road 11. Cost: Free. Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 20. Interested participants can register online at www.burnsville.org/recreation and click “Online Registration,” by phone at 952-895-4500 or at the Burnsville City Hall Recreation office.

Eagan seniors

The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for seniors in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.

Farmington seniors

The Rambling River Center is located at 325 Oak St. For more information on trips, programs and other activities, call 651-280-6970.

Monday, Jan. 9 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m.; Dulcimer Club, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Dominoes, 10:30 a.m.; Recycled Cards, 12:30 p.m.; 500 Cards, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Fitness Center Orientation, 9:30 a.m.; Chair Exercise, 10 a.m.; Wood Carving, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.; Yoga, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Health Insurance Counseling, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Coffee Guys/Gals, 9:30 a.m.; Tap Dance, 10:45 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.; Model Train Meeting, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 – Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Guiseppe’s, Rosemount, 10:30 a.m.

Happy Harry’s Furniture Fundraiser – Stop by Happy Harry’s Furniture in Farmington and mention the Rambling River Center when ordering/purchasing new furniture. Happy Harry’s Furniture will give 10 percent of the purchase to the Rambling River Center.

Rosemount seniors

The following activities are sponsored by the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department and the Rosemount Area Seniors. For more information, call the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000.

Monday, Jan. 9 – Bridge, 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold, 11:15 a.m.; 500, 1 p.m.; Senior Strength Training, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Coffee at Cub, 8 a.m.; Bid Euchre, 9 a.m.; Driver’s Safety, 9 a.m.; IMAX, Minnesota Zoo, 10 a.m.; Watercolor and Acrylics, Room 202, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Velvet Tones, Apple Valley, 10 a.m.; Quilting Club, Room 202, 1 p.m.; Dominoes (Mexican Train), 1 p.m.; Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – Cribbage, 9 a.m.; Breakfast Out, Starks, Eagan, 9 a.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 – Euchre, 9 a.m.; Bob Dylan Tribute Band Concert, Assembly Hall.

The Rosemount Area Seniors are located in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Cards and games take place in Room 100. Check room schedules at the facility for locations of other programs and activities.

Lakeville seniors

All Lakeville Area Active Adults events are held at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4620 for information.

Monday, Jan. 9 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Health Insurance Counseling, 9 a.m.; Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Class, 9:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Hearing Screening, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Texas Hold ’em and Mahjong, 1 p.m.; New Beginners Spanish Class, 2:40 p.m.; Driver Safety Class (four-hour), 5:30-9:30 p.m.; East Coast Swing Lessons, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Dominoes & Poker, 9 a.m.; Craft Group, 9:30 a.m.; Creative Writing, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Party Bridge, noon; Ping Pong, 12:30 p.m.; Billiards, 1 p.m. Deadline: Diners Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Poker & Hearts, 9 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9 a.m. to noon; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Pinochle, noon. Deadline: Como Gardens Trip.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – Classic Voices Chorus, 9 a.m.; Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Red Hat Chorus (Villages of Lonsdale, Mainstream Commons of Northfield), 10:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Euchre, Hand & Foot, noon; Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3:30 p.m.; Diners Club, Babe’s Music Bar, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Poker, 9 a.m.; 500 Cards, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Country Heat, 10:30 a.m.; Stability Ball Exercise, 11:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Tatting, 1 p.m.; Social Painting, 1 p.m.