Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 194

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
CONSULTANT SERVICES TO ASSIST WITH SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
Lakeville Area Public Schools
8670 210th Street W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Lakeville Area Public Schools (ISD #194) will receive Proposals for Consultant Services to assist with the Districts Superintendent Search until 4:00 p.m. local time on January 13th, 2017.
Proposal requests and additional information can be found on the Districts website www.ISD194.org under the Board of Education Section. The direct link to the document is: http://isd194.org/download/communications_master/about_us/Board%20of%20Education/LakevilleRFP2017-18.docx_.pdf
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
January 5, 2017
639718