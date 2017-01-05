Apple Valley girls make a bold statement

Fifth-ranked Eagles beat No. 3 Centennial in holiday tourney Apple Valley’s Brynne Rolland (right) reaches for a loose ball against Centennial in the Roseville Holiday Classic. Rolland scored 33 points in the Eagles’ 81-67 victory. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Seats on the Apple Valley girls basketball bandwagon are still available.

The Eagles understand why they’ve been off the radar the last few years as championship-contending teams such as Hopkins and Eastview grabbed headlines. But this year their play demands that people pay attention. Apple Valley, ranked fifth in Class 4A, improved to 9-1 with a convincing 81-67 victory over third-ranked Centennial in the championship game of the Roseville Holiday Classic last Friday.

“We haven’t gotten a lot of recognition over the years and maybe that’s deservedly so,” coach Jeremy Gordon said. “We’ve been around a .500 team. I think they’re taking that personally now. They want to go out and prove people wrong.”

The Eagles were 15-13 last season and a combined 18-37 in the two seasons before that. But they emerged from it as a mature, determined group, their coach said.

“They’re the same kids, but they were going .500 as sophomores. Now they’re seniors,” Gordon said. “They’ve jelled as a team, they’re understanding how to play with each other and they’re understanding game situations. And, honestly, the work ethic. They have high aspirations, high expectations, and they’re working for it in practices and games.”

Centennial, a taller team, crashed the offensive board to take an early lead in Friday’s game. But the Cougars started struggling to get their shots to fall, and Apple Valley took over. By halftime the Eagles were up 41-29, and they maintained a secure lead most of the second half.

The Cougars also had trouble slowing down Eagles junior forward Brynne Rolland, who scored 21 of her game-high 33 points in the first half.

“We look for her every game,” Gordon said. “She gives up some inches to a lot of girls, but she’s got such great moves. If they play behind Brynne, her turnaround shot is awfully good. And she does a great job of sealing, so when they (play in front of her), she gets that seal and Lyndsey (Robson) is such a great passer she can get it over the top.”

“I think I can do strong things in the post,” Rolland said. “Our guards are great at passing, and if we just get it in there, I know I can finish it.”

Robson, a senior guard and the Eagles’ leading scorer with a 19.3 average, found more opportunities to attack the basket in the second half when Centennial tried to contain Rolland. She finished with 22 points, exceeding 20 for the fourth time in the last five games.

Sophomore guard Megan Baer scored 11 points for the Eagles, who were able to win without senior forward Sara Teske, who averages more than 13 points a game. Teske has missed Apple Valley’s last four games because of an injury.

Robson had 21 points in Apple Valley’s 60-53 victory over Andover in the Roseville tourney semifinals Dec. 29. Senior guard Erin Baxter scored 22 points as the Eagles beat Eden Prairie 78-64 in the first round.

Centennial had won its first nine games, most by large margins. Before playing Apple Valley, the Cougars’ closest game was a 14-point victory over Woodbury in the Roseville tourney semifinals.

Although Apple Valley appears to function best in a fast-paced, high-scoring game, the Eagles’ biggest strides might have been made on defense. According to Gordon, as recently as a couple of years ago the Eagles were one of the state’s worst defensive teams. They’ve been trying to address that ever since.

Asked if she was aware of how poorly Gordon thought the Eagles used to play defense, Rolland laughed and said yes – and then acknowledged her coach probably was right.

“We’re focusing a lot more on defense,” Rolland said. “If we lock up on defense like we’ve been doing, and that’s all we’ve been practicing, our offense will fall like it has. We’ve been more consistent on defense, and I think that’s helped us win games.”

Much of it has to do with positioning, and keeping opponents away from the places where they like to shoot, Rolland added.

So far, it’s working. The Eagles also beat a well-regarded St. Michael-Albertville team at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in December and beat seventh-ranked Lakeville North 67-60 in South Suburban Conference play. They have one more game remaining against North and will face second-ranked Eastview twice, Jan. 27 and Feb. 24.

The Eagles see no reason their strong play can’t continue. “The confidence has been there all season,” Gordon said. “It’s a testament to our captains, and the whole team. There’s a lot of positivity.”