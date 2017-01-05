Apple Valley psychotherapist pens ‘Grief Demystified’

Brenda DeMotte

As a grief counselor, Brenda DeMotte has specialized in helping adults deal with the stresses in life caused by major life changes and loss. With her new book, “Grief Demystified: A Companion Through Change,” she’s hoping to bring that knowledge to a wider audience.

DeMotte’s work in the field of grief and bereavement goes back to her high school years, when she worked at a funeral home as her first job at age 16. She went on to earn a degree in mortuary science and became a licensed funeral director/mortician.

“I was making removals, embalming, handling accounting and marketing, arranging funerals, and working with families and cemeteries to arrange plots and gravesites,” said DeMotte, of Apple Valley.

“After several years in the role I began to envision my career in funeral service in broader terms.”

Seeking to focus more on helping grieving families, DeMotte headed back to school to study clinical social work and grief therapy, and in 1992 founded Professional Counseling & Grief Services Inc. in Apple Valley, where she worked with adults dealing with a variety of mental health issues.

It was her work there as a psychotherapist specializing in grief counseling that provided the basis “Grief Demystified.”

The book covers topics such as emotions people dealing with grief can expect to experience, methods to cope, and common myths about grief.

“Grief Demystified” grew out of DeMotte’s monthly newsletter for her clients addressing grief and other topics.

“My purpose for bringing this book to market is two-fold,” said DeMotte, who now works as a professional speaker and educator on grief. “I wanted to be able to share valuable information with students interested in working as a therapist for the bereaved. I also wanted to be able to reach a broader population dealing with grief.”

DeMotte also released an accompanying workbook to “Grief Demystified” — titled “Notes to Self” — that aims to help people work through emotions associated with loss.

“Grief Demystified” is available on Amazon; the book, along with “Notes to Self,” is also available on DeMotte’s website, www.griefdemystified.com.