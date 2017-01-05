Area’s first settlers focus of Rosemount history talk

Walter Strathern, pictured lower right in this family photo, was one of two Scottish brothers who began farming on land that would eventually become Rosemount when the area was opened up to settlers in the 1850s. (Photo courtesy Rosemount Area Historical Society)

Initially, research into the first settlers in what would become the city of Rosemount turned up few details, according to Rosemount Area Historical Society co-founder Maureen Geraghty Bouchard.

Extant historical documents offered scant information on William and Walter Strathern, the two Scottish brothers who began farming in the area shortly after the land was opened up to settlers in the 1850s.

But a few years ago Geraghty Bouchard and another historical society member, John Loch, gained access to a goldmine of information on the brothers who are regarded as Rosemount’s founding family.

Loch, a retired pharmacist, had met a descendant of those first settlers, Norma Sell, through his business. Sell, still living on a portion of the Stratherns’ original property, gave Loch and Geraghty Bouchard permission to go through family documents — including letters and photos from the early settlers — that she kept in a closet in her home.

“To those of us who are into history and doing research, it was a treasure trove,” Geraghty Bouchard said.

Geraghty Bouchard is set to present a talk on the Stratherns at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Robert Trail Library. The event is the latest in a series of talks presented by the Rosemount Area Historical Society at the library. Past talks, by Geraghty Bouchard and others, have spotlighted the history of Rosemount’s Polio Hospital, the Gopher Ordnance Works, and other topics of local historical interest.

Geraghty Bouchard, who co-founded the historical society with Gerald Mattson, is the author of “Rosemount: From the River to Space.” The book, published in 2014, documents the city’s history with about 1,000 photos along with information drawn from Geraghty Bouchard’s research.

Admission is free to the Jan. 12 event at the library, which is located at 14395 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount. More about the historical society is at www.rosemountevents.com/historical.html.