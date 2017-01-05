Blaze Nordic skiers build for end-of-season push

Nordic skiing has one of the shortest seasons on the high school calendar, so there isn’t a lot of time for athletes to adapt to the expectations of a new coach.

Fortunately for Burnsville’s girls and boys, the acclimation process sped up because the new head coach, Derek Schlager, has been in the program – and the school – for several years. Previously, he was an assistant coach for the Blaze skiers, and he’s also an assistant cross country coach. He inherited several skiers that were on Blaze girls and boys teams that qualified for the 2016 state meet.

“I knew it was a really good group of kids,” Schlager said. “They’re dedicated. It’s not always easy to train in the conditions you want, but they’ve done a very good job of keeping their spirits up. They’re not only doing what they need to do, they’re helping our younger skiers, too.”

Conditions have ranged from sub-zero cold to rain that melted some of the snow on the trails, but Nordic skiers have seen worse winters for their sport. The South Suburban Conference has had four meets scheduled so far this season. All have been held, although the first one in December was on roller skis because of lack of snow.

“As a coach, I’d like to have two or three weeks of training on dry land before we start skiing,” Schlager said. “Five weeks of dryland is a lot, but we have an experienced group that has been through this before. They know what they need to do for us to get where we need to be at the end of the season.”

Burnsville tied for fifth place in the girls team standings and were 15th in the boys competition at the 2016 state meet. Several of the Blaze’s top skiers, including junior Kelly Koch – who was 11th in the 2016 state girls pursuit race – are also competing in U.S. junior national meets. They’re being brought along slowly in the high school season with the knowledge that the season’s biggest meets are still a few weeks away.

South Suburban Conference teams returned from winter break for a chilly 5-kilometer classic race Tuesday at Hyland Recreation Area in Bloomington. Blaze senior Krista Holmstrom was the girls medalist, finishing in 16 minutes, 30 seconds. Holmstrom’s sister Hanna, a sophomore, was third in 17:31. Koch placed 11th in 18:19.

Blaze senior Nate Blichfeldt, 11th in pursuit at state last season, was fourth in the boys classic race in 13:44. Thomas Ryan, a junior, was 13th in 15:44 and senior Matthew Qualley was 15th in 15:56. Andrew Qualley and Matthew Berg were 20th and 21st.

Burnsville was second in both team competitions, with the girls finishing one point behind Eastview and the boys coming in 34 points behind Eagan.

All South Suburban Conference teams are scheduled to compete in the Loppet Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Wirth Park in Golden Valley. The conference will have a freestyle race Jan. 12 at Hyland before going to Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley for its True Team invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Eagan

Four Eagan seniors finished in the top 10 of Tuesday’s boys classic race at Hyland, leading the Wildcats to their team victory. Patrick Acton was medalist in 12:58, with Ryan Steger second in 13:39.

Dylan Schuller tied for sixth in 14:58 and Ryan Conroy was 10th in 15:22.

Ana Brakke (fourth, 17:34) and Gabby Kraemer (eighth, 18:05) were top-10 finishers for the first-place Eastview girls team. Eagan girls ski during the regular season as part of the combined ISD 196 team, which placed fifth in Tuesday’s meet. Maddy Matsoff was the top ISD 196 skier, finishing 10th in 18:17.