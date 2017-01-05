Blizzard of holiday happenings

Local teams fan out across the state to play in tournaments

The holiday season might mean time off from classes, but for most high school teams it’s not time off from competition.

Local teams competed in a variety of holiday tournaments across Minnesota last week. Following are some of the highlights:

Apple Valley

Senior goalie Taylor DeForrest earned three shutouts as the Eagles won the Burnsville Invitational girls hockey tournament and moved above .500 at 9-7. DeForrest stopped 24 shots in a 1-0 victory over Burnsville, 11 in a 7-0 victory over the Western Wisconsin Stars and 18 in a 2-0 victory over Burnsville. The Burnsville game counted in the South Suburban Conference standings and gave Apple Valley a regular-season sweep of its two games with the Blaze.

The wrestling team went 5-1 at the Clash Duals in Rochester and finished in fifth place. The Eagles’ only loss was 35-30 to St. Edward of Ohio, the nation’s third-ranked team (Apple Valley is 33rd in the InterMat national rankings). Gable Steveson and Nate Larson both were 6-0 in the tournament; Steveson was named to the all-tournament team for the third year in a row.

The boys basketball team split two games at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud, defeating Madison East 67-37 and losing to Maple Grove 103-87. Apple Valley (6-2) was second and Maple Grove seventh in last week’s state Class 4A rankings. Junior guard Tre Jones had 35 points in the Maple Grove game.

Burnsville

Guard Matt Baisch scored 22 points as the Blaze routed Rochester Century in the second round of the Rotary U.S. Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament in Rochester. The victory gave Burnsville (3-6) a split of two games in the tourney.

Burnsville’s girls basketball team (3-5) also played in the Rochester tourney and split two games. Emma Fee scored 20 points as the Blaze drubbed Rochester Century 69-37 in the opening round.

The girls hockey team won two of three games and finished second to Apple Valley in the Burnsville Invitational. Sloane Taylor had four points (two goals, two assists) and Abigail Tucci scored twice in Burnsville’s 7-2 victory over Faribault in the second round.

Eagan

The Wildcats split two games in the Bethel Holiday Classic boys basketball tourney, with their 73-44 victory over St. Francis, breaking a four-game losing streak. Jaren Tschetter scored 24 points in the St. Francis game as Eagan improved to 3-5.

The girls hockey team won two of three games to finish fifth in the Eden Prairie Midwinter Meltdown. Ashley Larson made 35 saves in a 2-0 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in the second round. That victory broke a five-game winless streak for the Wildcats, now 9-5-2.

Eagan won two of three games at the South St. Paul Premier Tournament as the boys hockey team improved to 6-4 overall. Nick Sherek and William Randall each had a goal and assist as the Wildcats defeated South St. Paul 4-0 in the third-place game, outshooting the Packers 49-9.

Eastview Eastview’s Andrea Abrams (right) reaches for a rebound during a game against Hopkins last week at the St. Olaf Holiday Hoops Classic. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Hopkins outlasted Eastview 65-60 in overtime in a matchup of the top two teams in the Class 4A girls basketball rankings at the St. Olaf Holiday Hoops Classic. The Lightning trailed by eight points with about two minutes remaining before coming back to force the overtime. Allie Pickrain scored 19 points and Rachel Ranke had 14 for Eastview. The Lightning, 8-1 overall, beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 71-39 and Hastings 67-44 in its other two games at the St. Olaf tourney.

Mason Carpenter scored 22 points, Jameson Bryan had 19 and Brady Miller added 18 as Eastview defeated Centennial 81-78 in the final round of the Augsburg Holiday Classic boys basketball tourney. Eastview was 1-2 in the tournament and went into this week’s play 3-6 overall.

The wrestling team made its annual trip to the Bi-State Classic in Wisconsin, placing third in Division 1 (the large-school class) and seventh of 60 teams overall. Mike Delich went undefeated in six matches to win the 195-pound championship. Alex Lindstrom was 5-1 at 170 and finished third.

Farmington Farmington defender Brenna Fuhrman (17) keeps New Prague’s Lindsey Bjerke away from the net during the championship game of the Louis Schmitz Invitational. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

The girls hockey team was 2-0-1 at the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic at Schmitz-Maki Arena. Farmington defeated New Prague 2-1 in the championship game as goalie Abby Bollig, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, made 14 saves. Jenna Gerold and Lexie Budensiek scored for the Tigers. Farmington’s semifinal game against Red Wing goes into both teams’ records as a 1-1 tie, but the Tigers won a shootout to advance to the final. Farmington is 8-5-1 overall but 7-1-1 in its last nine games.

Farmington’s girls basketball team is 5-3 overall after winning two of three games at the St. Olaf Holiday Hoops Classic. The Tigers beat Providence Academy 67-57 and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 65-52 while losing to Northfield 58-51.

The boys basketball team swept two games at the Hastings Tournament, routing Prescott, Wisconsin, 85-53 in the first round and Irondale 79-57 in the championship game. Caden Freetly had 18 points and Adam Weed 15 for the Tigers (4-3) in the Irondale game.

Lakeville North

The girls basketball team improved to 8-2 with two victories at the Rotary U.S. Bank Holiday Classic in Rochester. Junior forward Ke James had a game-high 22 points as the Panthers defeated Rochester Mayo 59-39 in the second round. Senior guard Temi Carda scored 16 as North defeated Chanhassen 76-49 in its tourney opener.

Lakeville North won its holiday boys basketball invitational, defeating Robbinsdale Armstrong 72-62 in the championship game. Senior forward Nathan Reuvers had a game-high 29 points for Lakeville North (6-1), ranked third in Class 4A.

The girls hockey team reached the Gold Division championship game of the Schwan Cup before losing to Proctor/Hermantown 4-1 at Ridder Arena. North (7-7 overall) defeated Duluth 4-2 and Centennial 2-1 in the first two rounds. Lynne Freese scored a power-play goal in overtime in North’s victory over Centennial.

Lakeville South Emily Fischler (20) of Lakeville South drives to the net to score a goal against Maple Grove at the Edina holiday girls hockey tournament. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

South’s girls hockey team lost 5-1 to second-ranked Maple Grove in the first round of the Edina holiday tourney. The Cougars (11-5) beat Prior Lake 3-0 in the consolation semifinals before losing to Grand Rapids/Greenway 2-1 in overtime in their final game. Kyah Orr had a goal and assist in the victory over Prior Lake, and goalie Lexi Baker made 21 saves.

The girls basketball team went 1-2 in the Roseville Holiday Tournament, beating Eden Prairie 62-60 in the seventh-place game. Anna Harvey had 22 points in a double-overtime game against Eden Prairie, while Katie Guentzel scored 15 for South (4-6 overall).

The boys basketball squad is 3-6 after dropping two games to ranked teams at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. Shae Mitchell scored 23 points in an 85-65 loss to Maple Grove, ranked seventh in Class 4A. Orono, ranked fourth in Class 3A, defeated South 87-80 in the second round. South senior guard Jack Sorenson had a game-high 32 points against Orono, with Mitchell adding 23.

Rosemount

Senior guard Maddy Olson scored 35 points to lead the girls basketball team to a 73-69 victory over Hutchinson in the second round of the Rotary U.S. Bank Holiday Classic. Olson made 15 of 18 free throws as well as four three-pointers. She also had five rebounds. Alyssa Derby added 15 points for the Irish, 6-3 overall. Rosemount defeated Rochester Lourdes 64-41 in the first round

After starting the season with six consecutive victories, the boys basketball team lost both its games at the Rotary U.S. Bank tourney in Rochester. Lake City defeated the Irish 70-64 in the first round. Rochester John Marshall held off a Rosemount comeback to win 66-59 in the second round. Myka Edmond (29 points) and Luke Loehr (19) combined to score all but 10 of the Irish’s points against John Marshall.

The girls hockey team won two of its three games at a holiday tournament in Le Sueur. The Irish (7-9) defeated St. Peter 3-0 in the first round and Mankato West 4-2 in the second before falling to Minnehaha United 3-2. Rosemount outshot St. Peter 64-11, and Ashley Tuttle had a goal and assist for the Irish. Tuttle had a goal and two assists in the Mankato West game.