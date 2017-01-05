Eagan police continue to investigate robbery near school

The Eagan Police Department is investigating an alleged drug exchange gone bad near Eagan High School on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of juveniles who said they were robbed at gunpoint at about 9:35 a.m. at Northview Park just northwest of Eagan High School and Dakota Hills Middle School.

According to the Police Department, two 15-year-old victims and a 16-year-old victim said they were involved in an attempted drug exchange when one of three suspects pointed a gun at them and demanded valuables.

Eagan police spokesman Aaron Machtemes said the suspects came away with some items from the victims.

An unidentified caller, not one of the victims, made the initial contact with police.

It is believed a gunshot was fired in the air, but no one was injured, according to police.

The suspects had left the area when police arrived. Officers were able to talk to the victims.

Northview Elementary School is also located near the site of the incident, which occurred in a parking lot northwest of the schools.

Students often park in the city-owned lot, which is at Northview Park, Machtemes said.

Eagan High School Principal Polly Reikowski said all students are safe and school is in session as usual. School resumed Tuesday after winter break.

The parking lot was closed during the investigation and the school didn’t dismiss any students whose vehicles were parked in the lot for travel between sites.

It is believed the victims and the suspects knew each other and the meeting was planned.

“We’re still working on identifying and locating the suspects,” Machtemes said Wednesday afternoon.