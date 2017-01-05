Everybody’s jumping around in Eagan

Rockin’ Jump opened last month

There’s a new way to bounce away the winter blues in Eagan.

Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park opened last week near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets and Gleason’s Gymnastic School at 2015 Silver Bell Road, Suite 195.

Rockin’ Jump isn’t just a 28,000-square-foot room full of trampolines.

“And you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy yourself,” owner Aaron Bakken said.

While it’s a trampoline park at its core, it has several other features often not found in other parks.

“It’s hard work to jump for an hour,” Bakken said. “It’s physically demanding, so we’ve incorporated a number of activities that don’t involve jumping.”

The facility features jousting, a climbing tower with auto belays, an obstacle course, a dodgeball arena, basketball dunk lanes, a slack line and human hamster balls.

Bakken said while most places have a foam pit, Rockin’ Jump has a giant air bag, which he feels is safer and faster to get off of.

There’s also a large SoftPlay multilevel gym structure for kids 6 and younger, and an arcade for those needing a break.

For adults who just want to watch their kids play, there are two lounges with monitors, TVs and massage chairs. For those with an appetite, there’s a cafe serving items such as pizza, chicken fingers, nachos, cookies and drinks.

Bakken said the facility is focused on cleanliness and safety. Without it, he said, the business wouldn’t succeed.

“A park is not as fun if it’s not clean and smells bad,” Bakken said. “If a place is not safe or clean, it leads to a bad reputation and even bigger issues.”

The facility has jump patrols on site to monitor activity, just like lifeguards.

“Our pads are four times thicker than the ones you buy and put in your backyard,” Bakken said. “But it’s inherently a sport, so parents need to remember jumping inappropriately can lead to injury.”

Playing at the park is a sneaky way to get some exercise. Bakken said bouncing on a trampoline can burn up to 1,000 calories per hour.

“I often hear from parents who jump with their kids say they’re sore the next day,” Bakken said. “It uses every body part to jump. You don’t really realize it’s an awesome workout.”

He said the gym may eventually offer fitness classes depending on interest.

The facility offer special times for ages 6 and younger on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. An all-ages night jump with a pumped-up sound system and black lights is scheduled for weekends.

Bakken hopes Rockin’ Jump will be a hot spot for birthday parties, corporate events and youth groups as well.

Bakken said he’s trying to create a Disneyland experience for his customers.

“Employees should be high-fiving and making sure everyone is being safe,” Bakken said. “Our job is to make sure the parent has to do nothing except bring the kids … We want people to know that service is a big part of who we are. It’s not just a place to play.”

Bakken, who also owns a park in Madison, Wisconsin, and owns the Rockin’ Jump franchise rights to Wisconsin and Minnesota, saw Eagan as a prime spot for a new location.

“Eagan is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest,” Bakken said. “The demographics are off the charts.”

This is the first Rockin’ Jump franchise in Minnesota. While there are trampoline parks in Oakdale, Mounds View and Eden Prairie, this is the first park of its kind in Dakota County.

“When I stacked everything up, I thought there was a gaping hole in the south of St. Paul,” Bakken said. “I’m 20 minutes from my closest competitor.”

The Rockin’ Jump corporate headquarters is in Pleasanton, California. The company opened its first park in 2011 and has grown to 31 parks nationwide.

For more information, visit eagan.rockinjump.com.