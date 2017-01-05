Minnesota Bach Ensemble opens 2017 Coffee Concert series

The Minnesota Bach Ensemble (Photo submitted)

The Minnesota Bach Ensemble, conducted by Andrew Altenbach, is set to perform Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center as the first show in the 2017 Coffee Concerts series.

The ensemble will perform an array of Baroque concertos at the concert, which includes complimentary coffee and refreshments in the series’ informal cabaret setting.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and are available online at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com and at the door. More about the series is at Facebook.com/coffeeconcerts.