Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

Date: December 1, 2016

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Middle Creek Condominium Association, (Association) recorded as Document No. 1876932, in the office of the Dakota County Recorder on March 26, 2002, as amended and supplemented, and also, pursuant to Minn. Stat. Sec. 515B.3-116, covering the following property:

Unit No. 162, CIC No. 319,

Middle Creek Condominium

20582 Abbey Lane,

Farmington, MN 55024

14-48706-05-162

2. Pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of December 1, 2016 from Douglas I Trout and Janet L. Trout title holders, to the Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $3,843.00 for unpaid association assessments, late fees, attorneys fees and costs, plus any other such amounts that will accrue after December 1, 2016 including additional assessments and reasonable attorneys fees and costs of collection and foreclosure which will be added to the amount claimed due and owing at the time of the sale herein.

3. No action is now pending at law or otherwise to recover said debt or any part thereof.

4. That all pre-foreclosure requirements have been met.

5. The owners have not been released from their financial obligation to pay said amount.

6. The Declaration, referenced above, and Minn. Stat. 515B.3-115 and 515B.3-116 provide for a continuing lien against the property. A Notice of Lien evidencing the amount due was recorded on June 14, 2016 as Document No. 3132595 in the Office of the Dakota County Recorder.

7. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the Declaration and granted by the owner in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration and pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-115 and 515B.3-116, said Lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the Sheriff of Dakota County, at the Dakota County Sheriffs Office, Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, MN 55033 on the 22nd day of February, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at public auction to the highest bidder, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law.

8. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owner, her personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. The date and time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on August 22, 2017, if the account is not reinstated or the owner does not redeem from the foreclosure sale.

REDEMPTION NOTICE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

9. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Attorneys for Middle Creek Condominium Association

Chestnut Cambronne PA

By: /s/ Gretchen S. Schellhas, Esq. (#195595)

17 Washington Avenue North,

Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55401-2048

(612)339-7300

(Middle Creek – Trout

2014 0924.012

(#20582 Abbey)

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

639331