Murdered sister still motivates gun activist

Bob Mokos has medals from his competitive shooting days as well as pictures of a sister, Diane, who was murdered by a gunman 30 years ago. (Photo by hn Gessner)

Mokos says laws can reduce gun violence

Before launching his political pitch, gun-control activist Bob Mokos picks through a collection of keepsakes.

At least a dozen medals and some faded blue scoresheets attest to the Burnsville resident’s boyhood skills with a .22-caliber rifle, which the 67-year-old mastered while growing up in Chicago.

A faded National Rifle Association certificate declares the young Mokos an NRA-qualified sharpshooter. A newer document, from 2007, certifies him as a federal flight deck officer — a crew member authorized by the Transportation Security Administration to carry a weapon to defend airliner cockpits against violence and hijacking.

“I just bring it out to show that when I speak, I speak with a certain amount of credibility,” said Mokos, an Air Force veteran and retired commercial pilot who keeps another piece of the collection — his .40-caliber Heckler and Koch handgun — under lock and key in another part of the house.

Mokos also showed photos of an older sister, Diane, and her four children. A former head nurse-midwife at Cook County Hospital, Diane was fatally shot in the head at close range on July 19, 1986, as she exited her car to do volunteer work at a Chicago church. The gunman, who then rifled through his victim’s purse, is unidentified 30 years later, Mokos said.

After the murder, “I started looking into the gun problem in this country,” said Mokos, a Burnsville resident since 1982 who trained pilots and flight instructors in the Air Force and retired from Delta Airlines in 2010.

After the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut, in Dec. 2012, Mokos said he watched in disbelief as Congress rebuffed President Obama’s gun-control proposals, including universal background checks on firearms purchases — the so-called gun show loophole that exempts private, “secondary market” sellers from doing background checks on buyers at gun shows or other venues.

“It’s just a disgusting feeling,” Mokos said. “ ‘What is going on, why can’t we do anything?’ That’s what spurred me to get involved with an organization. And that’s why I looked for and found Everytown.”

Mokos is part of the Survivor Fellowship Program of Everytown for Gun Safety, a U.S. nonprofit formed in 2014 through the merger of Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

After receiving training in March in Washington, D.C., Mokos said he’s one of some 60 Everytown fellows in the country and one of two in Minnesota. Fellows are trained to tell their survivor stories and promote Everytown’s agenda — which includes universal background checks and laws that prohibit domestic abusers from getting guns, as well as defensive measures such as fighting federal reciprocity proposals that would force each state to recognize concealed-carry permits from every other state.

“The NRA, pro-gun people — and I’m not anti-gun — they think that any type of regulation and restriction is going to lead to this slippery slope where the government’s going to come and take all the guns away,” Mokos said. “You know, we’ve got 350 million guns in this country. They’re not going to take the guns away. We’ve just got to put some common sense back into this.”

As a newly minted activist Mokos testified in April at an informational hearing of the Minnesota Senate Judiciary Committee on bills to expand background checks and establish gun violence protective orders against people in domestic violence cases.

Some opponents of the measures criticized them as first steps toward a public registry of gun owners, according to news reports.

The legislation, proposed by two DFL senators, went nowhere in 2016, and Mokos admits that the November elections in Minnesota and nationally didn’t tilt in his favor.

“We just need another election,” he said, citing statistics Everytown says demonstrate that states with universal background checks have comparably fewer gun-related suicides and killings of women and police officers than states without them. “Every day, 90-something people die at the hands of a gun in this country. Granted, two-thirds of them are suicides, but that’s still gun violence.”

Everytown claims some victories in November, including passage of “gun violence protection” ballot measures in three of four states where they were on the ballot.

Mokos’ daughter, Michelle, and wife, Cindy, have joined Bob’s cause. The trio marched in the Burnsville Fire Muster Parade in September, representing Everytown and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“We got some boos, but some hurrahs,” said Michelle, of Burnsville, who bristles at suggestions by the NRA that arming some school authorities is the best protection against mass school shootings.

“I have three kids in school,” at St. John’s in Savage, she said. “It worries me that they want to put guns in school. We already have to do these safety drills — there should be no reason to have to do those. That really scares me.”

Bob has also spoken to Burnsville Rotarians and hopes to address a Masonic group this month. He addressed a Moms group on July 16, the 30th anniversary of the death of his sister, nine years his senior.

“She had a very special place in my heart,” Mokos said. “I don’t know if that’s because of where I was in the pecking order, or my youth, or what, but I felt that she was the most caring and lovable person I knew.”