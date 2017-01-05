North skaters hold up against high-powered competition

Panthers go 1-1-1 in holiday tourney Lakeville North goalie Carter Springer makes a save against Holy Family during the Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey tournament last week. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Speed, skill and creativity put Lakeville North among the state’s elite high school boys hockey programs. To stay there this season, the Panthers will have to rely on more of a meat-and-potatoes style – something they say they’re prepared to do.

North went 1-1-1 in the annual Benilde-St. Margaret’s holiday tournament last week in St. Louis Park, playing two teams ranked in the top six in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey. The last game was a particularly hard-hitting 1-1 tie with sixth-ranked Holy Family on Friday.

Asked about the physical nature of that game, senior defenseman and captain Keaton Pehrson smiled and said, “physical hockey gets everyone into it. Everyone’s moving the puck, everyone’s taking hits, everyone’s super-emotional and engaged. That’s when we’re playing our best.”

Ninth-ranked Lakeville North defeated Maple Grove 7-5 in the first round of the tournament and lost to No. 2-ranked Elk River 4-2 in the second round. The Panthers take a 6-2-2 overall record into their next game at Apple Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.

In the previous three seasons – which included a state championship and state runner-up finish – the Panthers often could overwhelm opponents with their firepower. Of the top eight scorers from the undefeated state championship team of 2014-15, five are playing Division I college hockey, one is playing for a Junior A team and will join a Division I program next season, and one is playing Junior A hockey in hopes of landing a spot with a college team. The eighth is Henry Enebak, a North senior captain this season and future St. Cloud State University player.

Panthers coach Trent Eigner said this year’s team realizes the formula for winning hockey is different. “We’re not a five-goal-a-game team,” he said. “We have to build the makeup of our team around playing defense and working hard to create offensive chances, knowing it might take more shots than it did in the past to score three or four goals.

“We’re not going to run up and down and create chances off the rush. We’re going to bump it around a little bit and use our defensemen to create some secondary offense and point shots.”

Hitting early and often will be part of the game plan. “If there’s one thing that comes naturally to us, we generally play very physical,” Eigner said. “That’s led to some penalties, but we’re a physical and aggressive team, and I don’t want to coach that out of our kids.”

North’s schedule includes victories over fifth-ranked St. Thomas Academy and No. 11 Duluth East. Maple Grove, the team the Panthers defeated in the Benilde-St. Margaret’s tourney, is ranked 15th in Class AA.

Enebak (six goals, 11 assists) and junior forward Blake Brandt (six goals, 10 assists) are North’s leading scorers. Senior forward Max McGlade has a team-high eight goals. Another senior Tommy Klans, has seven. Defensemen Brock Draeger (11 points) and Pehrson (nine points) have contributed to the offense from the blue line, as Eigner said he hoped they would.

“From the beginning, it’s been about combinations, what we could do to create the most offense,” the coach said. “I think we’re sound on the back end, but we’re trying to replace a lot of big-time scorers that have left in the last two years, and you don’t want to put too much pressure on one of two guys. So we’re trying to find combinations.”

Said Pehrson: “We don’t have a bunch of guys who are true goal scorers. Everybody’s got to throw pucks to the net so we can get dirty goals.”

Brandt and McGlade scored two goals each in the Dec. 28 game against Maple Grove, which North won after trailing 3-1 in the first period. Enebak had a goal and three assists. Klans and Spencer Schneider scored against Elk River, but the Panthers couldn’t hold a 2-0 lead.

McGlade scored North’s goal against Holy Family, but the Panthers’ star that day was goalie Carter Springer, who made 48 saves. Buzz Eigner has started seven of North’s 10 games in goal but Springer has proven capable when called on. Springer has a 1.51 goals-against average.

“I think they can both push each other all year long, which is a good thing for us,” Trent Eigner said.

After three games in three days against top-20 opponents, what have the Panthers learned about themselves?

“We found out when we play hard as a group, we’re a pretty good team that can compete with probably anybody,” Trent Eigner said.

Pehrson said North’s performance in the holiday tournament could mean good things for the Panthers in the second half of the season.

“We were in this tournament last year but we didn’t play well and we didn’t make it to the state tournament either,” Pehrson said. “This year we played really well so I think we’re right on pace for where we want to be.”