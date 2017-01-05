Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

(Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd. 8)

State of Minnesota

Dakota County

District Court

Judicial District: 1st

Court File Number:

19AV-FA-16-3433

Case Type: Domestic Abuse

In the Matter of:

Kylie Hewitt

Petitioner

vs.

Robert Banks

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

An order has been issued directing you to appear at District Court, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, MN 55124 on January 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.

You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Dakota County Court Administrators Office.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for Violation of the Courts Order.

Dated: January 3, 2017

Heidi Carstensen/

Valerie Blomquist

Court Administrator / Deputy

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 5, 2017

639702