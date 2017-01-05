Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

(Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd. 8)
State of Minnesota
Dakota County
District Court
Judicial District: 1st
Court File Number:
19AV-FA-16-3433
Case Type: Domestic Abuse
In the Matter of:
Kylie Hewitt
Petitioner
vs.
Robert Banks
Respondent
To Respondent named above:
An order has been issued directing you to appear at District Court, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, MN 55124 on January 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.
You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Dakota County Court Administrators Office.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for Violation of the Courts Order.
Dated: January 3, 2017
Heidi Carstensen/
Valerie Blomquist
Court Administrator / Deputy
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
January 5, 2017
639702