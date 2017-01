Inver Grove Storage is holding an auctions on February 2nd 2017, at 11 am, located at 10125 Courthouse Blvd Inver Grove Heights MN 55077. Included in this auction is:

RAUL LOZADA and THOMAS HAYES – 1971 SILVERLINE 15` BOAT WS 1758JE

KIP KILEN – 8X20X8 – CONTAINING UNKNOWN ITEMS

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 5, 12, 2017

639445