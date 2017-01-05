Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 30, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $589,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Steven Michael Goutierez and Raquel Goutierez, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for WMC Mortgage Corp., its successor and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 13, 2005 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 2285026

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for the Benefit of Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity

Loan Trust, Series 2005-HE3 Asset Backed Pass-through Certificates, Series 2005-HE3

Dated: June 09, 2008

Recorded: June 24, 2008 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 2598543

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100136300110895231

Lender or Broker:

WMC Mortgage Corp.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota

Property Address: 16125 Hominy Ct, Lakeville, MN 55044-4448

Tax Parcel ID Number:

22-81750-08-140

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 14, Block 8, Vermillion Springs

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $786,543.32

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 06, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 06, 2017, or the next business day if July 06, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 22, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for the Benefit of Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2005-HE3 Asset Backed Pass-through Certificates, Series 2005-HE3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 023994F02

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 06, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: December 08, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for the Benefit of Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2005-HE3 Asset Backed Pass-through Certificates, Series 2005-HE3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 023994F02

