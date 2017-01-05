Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF DAKOTA
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 19-HA-PR-16-854
The Estate of:
Lynn Marie Josephson,
a/k/a/ Lynn M. Josephson,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 9, 2017, at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Dakota County Judicial Center, 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota 55033, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Ronald J. Burns, whose address is 406 Wacouta Street, Loft #510, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 21, 2016
BY THE COURT
Shawn M. Moynihan
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Erica J. Lindquist (#ID 0328121)
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
17 Washington Avenue North
Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN, 55401
Telephone: (612) 336-2935
Facsimile: (612) 336-2940
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
January 5, 12, 2017
639454