Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

DISTRICT COURT

Court File No. 19-HA-PR-16-854

The Estate of:

Lynn Marie Josephson,

a/k/a/ Lynn M. Josephson,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 9, 2017, at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Dakota County Judicial Center, 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota 55033, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Ronald J. Burns, whose address is 406 Wacouta Street, Loft #510, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 21, 2016

BY THE COURT

Shawn M. Moynihan

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Erica J. Lindquist (#ID 0328121)

CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA

17 Washington Avenue North

Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN, 55401

Telephone: (612) 336-2935

Facsimile: (612) 336-2940

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 5, 12, 2017

639454