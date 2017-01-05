Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 19HA-PR-16-864

In Re: Estate of

Marylou Anderson,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Dakota County Judicial Center, 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, MN 55033, on a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs, and Formal Appointment of Personal Representative, to appoint JoAnn M. Bussert, whose address 1724 2nd Ave. SW, Faribault, MN 55021, as Personal Representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 23, 2016

BY THE COURT

/s/ Arlene Perkkio

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Jason P. Hoffman, Esq.

MN Atty. Reg. No. 0320407

Hoffman, Hamer & Associates,

PLLC

118 1st Ave. NE

Faribault, MN 55021

Telephone: (507) 332-4001

Facsimile: (507) 332-7800

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 5, 12, 2017

639269