Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 19HA-PR-16-861

In Re: Estate of

Alice Jane Krengel,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Hastings, Minnesota on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents Will dated September 17, 2009, and for the appointment of Alby Cylkowski. Collections Supervisor, on behalf of Dakota County Community Services, Department of Employment and Economic Assistance, whose address is 1 Mendota Road West, West St. Paul, Minnesota 55118 as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 23, 2016

BY THE COURT

/s/ Joseph T. Carter

Judge of District Court

/s/ Heidi Carstensen

Court Administrator

Joseph E. Trojack (#0388836)

Assistant Dakota County Attorney

1560 Highway 55

Hastings, MN 55033

Telephone No. (651) 438-4438

Fax No. (651) 4384479

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 5, 12, 2017

638583