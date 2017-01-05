Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF DAKOTA
DISTRICT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 19HA-PR-16-861
In Re: Estate of
Alice Jane Krengel,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Hastings, Minnesota on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents Will dated September 17, 2009, and for the appointment of Alby Cylkowski. Collections Supervisor, on behalf of Dakota County Community Services, Department of Employment and Economic Assistance, whose address is 1 Mendota Road West, West St. Paul, Minnesota 55118 as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 23, 2016
BY THE COURT
/s/ Joseph T. Carter
Judge of District Court
/s/ Heidi Carstensen
Court Administrator
Joseph E. Trojack (#0388836)
Assistant Dakota County Attorney
1560 Highway 55
Hastings, MN 55033
Telephone No. (651) 438-4438
Fax No. (651) 4384479
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
January 5, 12, 2017
638583