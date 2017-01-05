Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 19-HA-PR-16-859

In Re: Estate of

Arlen G. Restad, a/k/a

Arlen Gene Restad,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated March 27, 1998. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed John C. Restad, whose address is 912 Glacier Lane NE, Rochester, MN 55906, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 29, 2016

/s/ Deb Hubley

Registrar

Heidi Carstensen

Court Administrator

BARNES & THORNBURG LLP

Bradley J. Frank

MN Bar No. 0335897

225 S. Sixth Street, Suite 2800

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Telephone: 612-367-8720

Facsimile: 612-333-6798

e-mail: [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 5, 12, 2017

639367