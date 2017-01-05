Rethinking nuclear power

To the editor:

An interesting video is available from Michael Shellenberger on TED talks, and I encourage each of us, particularly incoming legislators, specifically Congressman-elect Jason Lewis, and members of executive branches at the various levels of government, to view the video. In it, Shellenberger speaks on the use of nuclear power, which has undergone startling advances in technology. These advances vastly reduce the half-life of waste materials, as noted by Joe Shuster of New Prague, in his now-older book, “Beyond Fossil Fuels.” Though Shuster has passed away, his daughter carries on.

This newer, safer nuclear technology uses thorium and other substances, rather than the uranium that has given us problems over the years. Shellenberger notes that over the next 40 years or so, many of the world’s nuclear power-generating plants will be retiring. Despite their dangers, they produced power that did not add to the carbon in our atmosphere. Now with the new technologies, being tested enthusiastically by Chinese scientists, many of whom were educated here, a viable resource is emerging.

While understandably shy about testing these new technologies, they may herald a new, safe, economically viable method with encouraging possibilities for people all over our shrinking world. The more people begin to investigate and understand and demand the use of these new methods, the faster we will slow down the mushrooming problem of atmospheric carbon. Citizens, our legislators and executives in business and government may be able to pass on the kind of world to our grandchildren we truly hope for.

Paul Hoffinger

Eagan