Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Jan. 6

“Forever” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [DVD only] — Dutch filmmaker Heady Honigmann explores the connection of art and death through this beautifully photographed 2006 documentary about the famous Père-Lachaise cemetery in Paris through fascinating and insightful interviews with visitors paying respects to their loved ones and to artists such as Jim Morrison, Marcel Proust, Simone Signoret, Yves Montand, Maria Callas, Edith Piaf, Frederick Chopin, and Oscar Wilde.

“Hidden Figures” (PG) (4) [Thematic elements and some language.] — An intriguing, captivating, factually based, well-paced, superbly acted, star-studded (Kevin Costner, Kristen Dunst, Jim Parsons, Aldis Hodge, Mahershala Ali, and Gary Weeks), 126-minute film that follows the inspirational, groundbreaking careers of three genius, tenacious, “human computer” African-American friends who worked at NASA in Virginia during the space rush between 1961 and 1962, including brilliant, widowed mathematician Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), aeronautical engineer Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), and Fortran specialist and IBM computing supervisor Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), who were instrumental in getting astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into space on the Friendship 7 Atlas rocket.

“Home of the Brave” (R) (3) [War violence and language.] [DVD only] — A heart-wrenching, realistic film about American soldiers, including a traumatized surgeon (Samuel L. Jackson) who turns to booze when trying to reconnect with his wife (Victoria Rowell) and kids (Sam Jones III and Kiara Johnson), a one-handed schoolteacher (Jessica Biel) who feels self-conscious about her disability, a disgruntled man (Curtis Jackson) who is angry at the world and feels abandoned by his girlfriend, and a wannabe policeman (Brian Presley) who tries to heal after the death of a close friend (Chad Michael Murray), trying to acclimate and assimilate themselves into their former lives after returning from Iraq.

“A Monster Calls” (PG-13) (4) [Thematic content and some scary images.] — When an angry, distraught, bullied, artistic, 12-year-old British student (Lewis MacDougall), who has a strained relationship with his well-meaning grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) and his remarried father (Toby Kebbell) who lives in Los Angeles, tries to cope with the impending death of his beloved, terminally ill mother (Felicity Jones) in this extremely touching, riveting, heartbreaking, tear-inducing, superbly acted, imaginative, 108-minute film based on Patrick Ness’s 2011 novel and highlighted by amazing cinematography and terrific special effects, he is plagued with disturbing nightmares and then visited by a gargantuan tree monster (voiceover by Liam Neeson) that tries to support him and help him heal through three stories at 12:06 AM.

“No Country for Old Men” (R) (3.5) [Strong graphic violence and some language.] [DVD only] — An aging Texas sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) and his partner (Garrett Dillahunt) begin investigating a series of brutal, grisly murders in 1980 as a blood bath follows a ruthless, relentless, steely-eyed killer (Javier Bardem) in this suspenseful, unpredictable, captivating Coen brothers thriller after a gutsy and foolish welder (Josh Brolin) finds $2 million and a truck load of heroin near the Rio Grande and then tries to protect his wife (Kelly Macdonald) while trying to stay two steps ahead of the tenacious psychopath.

“Oswald’s Ghost” (NR) (3.5) [DVD only] — After more than 2,000 books on the subject of JFK’s assassination, this informative, objective, and comprehensive Robert Stone documentary uses interviews with reporters (such as Dan Rather), investigators, politicians, and historians and archival news footage and photographs to rehash the questionable conclusions of the “Warren Report” and the many conspiracy theories that still surround the assassination of President Jack Kennedy by allegedly lone assassin Lee Harvey Oswald on that fateful day in Dallas and Oswald’s subsequent murder by strip club owner Jack Ruby.

“Silence” (R) (3) [Some disturbing violent content.] — Amazing cinematography highlights this gut-wrenching, superbly acted, factually inspired, intense, historical, violent, 159-minute Martin Scorsese film based on Shûsaku Endô’s 1965 novel in which two Portuguese Jesuit missionaries (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) go to Japan in 1633 against the advice of a priest (Ciarán Hinds) to locate their mentor (Liam Neeson) in a hostile land where a ruthless Japanese Inquisitor (Issei Ogata) was persecuting, torturing, and killing Japanese (Asano Tadanobu, Shin’ya Tsukamoto, Yôsuke Kubozuka, et al.) for their Christian beliefs.

