Updates to Eagan Skate Park in the works

City holding public design meeting Jan. 19

Minnesota winters have taken a toll on the Eagan Skate Park, which was built in 2001. The city is planning to update the park in 2017. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

Skateboarding may not be on everyone’s mind right now with snow covering the ramps, but there are big rides in store at the Eagan Skate Park in 2017.

What those could be is up to park users.

The Eagan Park and Recreation Department is holding a design meeting with the American Ramp Co. at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at City Hall, 3830 Pilot Knob Road. The public is invited to give input.

A renovated park could have bigger ramps, more stairs, a drop-in bowl and other features.

“We hope to see what skaters would enjoy the most during this meeting,” said Andrew Pimental, Eagan’s director of parks and recreation. “This is their skate park. We want them to be part of it. I get the feeling we’ll have a good number of people showing up”

The optimistic timeline would lead to the renovated park opening when school’s out in June.

But there are many factors that could delay the project, particularly the weather.

The park was built in 2001 and hasn’t been updated much since.

“(An update) has been on the radar for the last few years,” Pimental said. “The equipment out there is starting to wear down now, past the point of repair.

“It’s one of those things where we don’t want people to damage their gear, or worse, damage themselves. For a skate park, 15 years is past expectation you have, especially in Minnesota.”

The city has about $200,000 to work with.

It’s not enough to make an all-concrete park, which would cost about twice as much, but Pimental feels skaters will be happy with it.

“From what I understand, and I’m not a skater, there’s a modified, hybrid plan with a variety of different modular pieces that are really nice,” Pimental said.

People of all ages can be found skating, riding a BMX bike or freestyle scootering at the park, located at Lexington-Diffley Athletic Field near the water tower. It’s close to both Eagan High School and Dakota Hills Middle School.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been there when it’s not in use (when the weather allows),” Pimental said. “After school during the spring and fall, you can find 20 people there.”

The park is open during regular park hours, and it’s free of charge.

The City Council approved funding for various park projects last month as part of its capital improvement plan.

Local skaters actually got the ball rolling after showing up to various meetings in 2016 to voice their desire for an updated park.

A petition started by Eagan resident Ben Silverglate on Change.org with the hope of expanding the park and building a concrete park with new obstacles gathered nearly 400 supporters.

The petition stated, “The community will benefit as people of all ages have a place to enjoy skateboarding, scootering and BMX rather than riding on private property or leaving our community.”

“It’s good to see young people involved in the civic process,” Pimental said. “We’re redefining our efforts to engage people throughout the process.”

The city is contracting with American Ramp Co. of Joplin, Missouri, to help design the park. Its work can be found at www.americanrampcompany.com.

The ongoing plans can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofeagan.com/parks-recreation/park-projects..

The Parks and Recreation Department plans to hold other public meetings and open houses during the winter and spring.

The department also has other large improvement projects slated for 2017, including reconstruction of the Bridle Ridge Park building, improvements to the Thomas Lake Pavilion, nature trail connections throughout Patrick Eagan Park, a nature-play area at Patrick Eagan Park, Wi-Fi at the Eagan Art House, reconstruction of one of the Goat Hill Park baseball fields and new bike racks throughout Eagan parks.