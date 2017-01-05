Year in Review 2016: District 196’s new board member, technology, school name

Isaacs elected, iPads issued, East Lake introduced in District 196

Sachin Isaacs

As much as things change, they also stay the same in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District. Rob Duchscher

In 2016, district residents elected a first-generation immigrant to the School Board, the district’s 19th elementary school was under construction and received a name, more technology tools were introduced in the schools and the district’s students continued to earn awards and recognition for academic achievement.

Longtime School Board Member Rob Duchscher set a special election in motion when he said on March 14 he would resign because he and his wife moved out of the district.

Since his new Farmington home was outside District 196’s boundary, state law meant Duchscher had to give up his seat and a special election was slated.

“It was a hard decision, but a good decision,” Duchscher said. “It’s a really good move for my family.”

The Duchschers lived in District 196 for 34 years — first moving to Eagan in 1982 and then Rosemount seven years later.

Duchscher, chief information officer at Eden Prairie-based Starkey Hearing Technologies, was first elected to the School Board in 1999.

“I’m a big advocate of public education,” he said. “I will miss being a part of a district that — quite frankly — is doing well.”

Five months later, Sachin Isaacs, a first-generation immigrant from India, won a seven-way special School Board election during the Aug. 9 primary.

Isaacs, who had unsuccessfully run for School Board in 2015, won with 28.79 percent of the vote, while the closest competitor was Wendy Brekken of Inver Grove Heights with 19.57 percent.

“I’m incredibly happy and humbled and honored to have gotten this privilege,” Isaacs said at the time.

Isaacs emigrated to the United States in 1999 on a student visa and scholarship to attend Winona State University.

There he met his future wife, earned a bachelor’s degree in business and went on to receive a master of business administration from the University of St. Thomas.

The senior product manager of clinical assessments at NCS Pearson is the only School Board member with children currently in district schools. His oldest daughter is a first-grade student and his youngest is in preschool.

He is the first new School Board member elected in District 196 since Gary Huusko was elected in 2011.

New school Miles Haugen

The district continued building toward the future with construction nearing completion on “Elementary 19,” which officially earned the name East Lake Elementary School in December and current Deerwood Elementary Principal Miles Haugen was selected to lead the school in November.

The school, which will open in fall 2017 at the southwest corner of the intersection of Diamond Path and County Road 46 in Lakeville, takes its name from the nearby East Lake. It is being constructed to relieve overcrowding at five elementary schools and prepare for anticipated student growth in the southern part of the district.

In November, Haugen learned he was the district’s choice to serve as its principal.

“It’s pretty exciting to have a chance to open a building,” Haugen said at the time.

He said it’s an opportunity to get to know new families and students and collaborate with them in building a new community.

“You don’t get that opportunity very often,” said Haugen, who has worked in a number of different schools but never a new one over his 32 years in education.

Technology

The district continued its rollout of issuing district-owned iPad Minis to students as those in grades 7-9 received the mobile technology in the fall.

This is the first year of a three-year implementation plan to provide one-to-one technology access for fourth- through 12th-grade students.

Grades 10 through 12 will be added in fall 2017, and grades 4 through 6 in fall 2018.

Students in pre-kindergarten to third grade will have increased access to technology, but not at a 1-to-1 ratio.

Funding for the iPad Minis comes from the $5 million per year, 10-year capital project levy that was part of the November 2015 referendum question approved by district voters.

New principal Michael Bolsoni

Apple Valley High School’s assistant principal Michael Bolsoni was selected to be the school’s next principal, District 196 officials announced in June.

Bolsoni replaced Steve Degenaar, who retired at the end of the 2015-16 school year after 17 years as principal at the high school and a 31-year career in School District 196.

Bolsoni, the fourth principal in the high school’s 40-year history, has worked in the district for 20 years, and has spent the last five years as part of the administrative team at Apple Valley High School.

Enrollment

The district experienced an enrollment rise and had more diversity based on its fall report.

Total enrollment increased 1.41 percent over the past year to 28,182 as of Oct. 3.

This exceeded earlier projections by about 303 students, said Kim Reis, student information supervisor.

Total enrollment has gradually increased each year since fall 2013 when enrollment was 27,202.

As the student body has grown, it also has become more diverse over the past 10 years. Minority students make up 34.2 percent of enrollment in District 196, which is slightly higher than the state total of 30.48 percent.

Just a decade ago, minority students made up 18.99 percent of District 196’s student body.

Awarded

All three elementary magnet schools were selected for recognition by Magnet Schools of America for 2016.

Cedar Park Elementary Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) School and Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies are two of only 87 magnet schools in the nation and six in Minnesota to receive a 2016 School of Excellence Award and Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science is one of nine Minnesota magnets to receive a School of Distinction Award this year.

One-act play

The cast and crew of Eastview High School’s one-act play “Doubt: A Parable” earned a starred-performance rating at this year’s state One-Act Play Festival held Feb. 12 at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium in St. Paul.

Eagan High School was also among the eight state qualifiers in Class AA, but not among the three to earn a starred rating. Eagan also performed “Doubt” by John Patrick Shanley.

For Eastview, it was the school’s 11th appearance at the state festival and 11th starred rating. Eagan made its record 20th appearance at the state festival and has received 18 starred ratings in previous appearances, the most of any school in the state.

Speech

District 196 students won four of the 13 first-place titles and 35 of the 104 total medals awarded at this year’s Class AA state speech tournament held April 16 at Lakeville North High School.

Eagan High School led all teams with 17 medalists, Apple Valley High School earned 13 medals and Eastview High School students brought home five medals. Eagan won the first-ever team trophy awarded at the state speech tournament and Apple Valley took third.

State champions include Sarah Grambo of Apple Valley in informative speaking, Connor Hage and Aekta Mouli of Eagan in extemporaneous reading and original oratory, respectively, and Alex Baker of Eastview in extemporaneous speaking.

National merit

All 16 District 196 seniors who were selected semifinalists in the 2015-16 National Merit and Achievement scholarship programs were named finalists this spring and became eligible for the approximately 7,400 merit scholarships totaling more than $32 million.

The National Merit finalists from District 196 are Robert Hapke, Rachel Krall and Sophia Moschkau of Apple Valley High School; Lincoln Brown, Britta Koenen, Ridhima Mishra and Steven Tran of Eagan High School; Eric Bergquist, Pavithron Guttipatti, Kaitlyn Hepp, Bryan Joung, David Lu and Grace Mayer of Eastview High School; and Jacob Grunklee, Lauren Kirkley and William Lai of Rosemount High School.

Speech and debate

Apple Valley and Eagan high schools were two of the top 10 Schools of Outstanding Distinction at this year’s National Speech and Debate Association tournament June 12-17 in Salt Lake City.

Of the 15 Apple Valley students who qualified for the national tournament, 13 advanced to the elimination rounds, including three octofinalists (top 60), six quarterfinalists (top 30), one semifinalist (top 14), two finalists (top six), and one national champion.

Eagan had 19 students qualify and nine advanced to the elimination rounds, including four octofinalists, two semifinalists, two finalists and one national champion.

Eastview High School qualified seven students and four advanced to the elimination rounds, including two octofinalists, one quarterfinalist and one finalist.

Sarah Grambo of Apple Valley was the national champion in informative speaking and Aekta Mouli of Eagan earned the title in original oratory after taking third place at last year’s national tournament.

Band honors Rosemount High School marching band students celebrated their selection for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a confetti toss. (Photo by Tad Johnson)

Confetti flew into the air after Rosemount High School marching band members were told April 12 the band had been selected to perform in the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Gov. Mark Dayton and officials from Macy’s were on hand for the announcement, which was greeted with cheers and a few tears. “My heart was racing I was getting so nervous,” said Isabel Edgar, a drum major for the RHS marching band. “As soon as he made the announcement I had tears running down my face I was so excited. I am so happy for everyone involved.”

The 220-member band applied for a 2017 spot in March submitting a video of its field show along with a host of other information. The band was one of 10 selected from among 175 applicants.

The good year for the band continued later in the year when it earned the Class AAA Championship at the Bands of America BOA Super Regional Marching Band Championships on Oct. 21-22 in St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to winning their preliminary round class championship, Rosemount also captured the Class AAA awards for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Visual.

Rosemount’s show, titled “Love At First Bite,” scored third overall among all of the classes in preliminary competition, earning them a spot in finals competition. In the finals, Rosemount finished in seventh place.

Eastview also participated in BOA.

Rosemount finished in first in the 12th annual Youth in Music finals competition, earning the YIM Grand Champion Award and the Class 4A Minnesota High School Marching Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 8, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

