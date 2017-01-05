Year in Review: Redesigned District 191 looked to the future in 2016

Larry Meadors, Burnsville High School strength coach, showed visitors the new weight room during a Nov. 1 open house at the newly expanded and renovated school. (File photo by John Gessner)

Changes were all around

A new era opened in 2016 for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.

The district’s Vision One91 redesign debuted with the new school year, bringing an expanded Burnsville High School that now includes ninth-graders, grades six-through-eight middle schools and K-five elementary schools.

Voters embraced the proposed changes in February 2015, approving a $65 million building bond and a 10-year technology levy that will raise $2.5 million annually.

With the redesign came program changes such as Career Pathways options at the high school. It was also a year to remember the past, with the death of legendary teacher and football coach Dick Hanson.

From the pages of Sun Thisweek, here are some highlights of 2016 in School District 191.

Secondary

programs retooled

Career Pathways at the high school, STEAAAM at the middle schools — this would no longer be your father’s school district, or even your older sibling’s, the School Board learned in a January report.

When the 2016-17 school year opened in September, Burnsville High School introduced “pathways” of courses to help students prepare for further study, training or work in a career field.

Career Pathways are grouped under four career fields: Arts, Global Communications and Information Systems; Design, Engineering, Manufacturing Technologies; Business, Management and Entrepreneurship; and Health Sciences and Human Services.

The three District 191 middle schools now combined the emphases of the three former junior highs at all of the schools. The result: a middle school culture of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Advanced Learning, AVID and Mathematics (STEAAAM).

The STEAAAM blueprint for the middle schools combines at all three schools the emphases from the junior highs: STEM at Metcalf, AVID at Nicollet and Gifted and Talented at Eagle Ridge, said Eagle Ridge Principal Don Leake.

The schools have an eight-period day instead of the old seven periods, allowing expanded elective and exploratory course offerings. Each day includes a 20-minute “advisory” period with a teacher that focuses on college and career readiness, social and emotional learning and building relationships between teachers and students.

High school construction

The $52.5 million Burnsville High School renovation wouldn’t be quite finished when school opened Sept. 6, the School Board was told Aug. 25.

The renovation — which added three new wings to a school whose first classrooms opened in 1957 — has involved more than 200 workers and 45 building contracts, according to District 191 Business Services Director Lisa Rider.

The “very complex” project proceeded on an “aggressive” timeline, Rider told the board. Contrary to the district’s goal, it fell a bit short on Sept. 6.

Five of 27 new classrooms wouldn’t be ready — three health classrooms and two classrooms near the new commons area, Rider said.

The commons area also needed more time. And the floor of the new athletic activities center was to be installed beginning this week, meaning it won’t be ready, either, she said.

Visitors rediscover BHS

A Nov. 1 open house introduced the new-look high school to visitors, including Janet Williams, mayor of Savage and a student at the school in 1957 when it opened to grades one through 12.

“I’m just impressed with how nice the school is, what opportunities my grandchildren have,” Williams said, noting that with the addition of ninth grade at BHS, only one metro district still has a 10-12 high school. “It was great when I was going to school there, too, but the opportunities that the kids have now and the diversity, I think, is wonderful. I think it’s an excellent high school that needs to do a better job of telling its story.”

Attendees wandered a host of new spaces, including the fabrication lab, nursing lab, piano lab, preschool lab, Geek Squad space, collaborative classrooms, and automotive and construction annex.

The new activities addition was a hit with many. It includes a second-floor running and walking track that will eventually open to the public, a 6,500-square-foot weight room with 24 training platforms and a 2,000-square-foot cardio room with rows of stationary machines.

The weight room is used by some 300 student-athletes a day, said Larry Meadors, a part-time BHS strength coach and retired Metcalf Junior High phy ed teacher.

“I would rival this against any (high school) weight room, and there are probably quite a few colleges that don’t have the facility and space we have,” he said.

Attendees saw hospital beds and a patient mannequin in the nursing lab, rows of electronic keyboards in the piano lab and students making Burnsville Blaze keychain holders in the fabrication lab. Some witnessed a culinary demonstration, part of the school’s new chef courses.

Chromebooks

The school year opened with additional Chromebooks — one for every middle- and high-school student and one for every two elementary students.

The shiny new objects came with research-based plans to manage and use them in ways that open new avenues of learning while creating digital “equity” across the district, officials said.

“It’s not about the gadgets, it’s not about the devices,” district technology director Doug Johnson told the School Board Jan. 28. “It’s about the opportunities we’re going to provide students in terms of helping them get a better education.”

The Chromebooks, which have full-sized keyboards and can be flipped over to double as touch-screen tablets, are to be deployed over three years at an estimated cost of $3.9 million. The funding source is the new voter-approved technology levy.

Dick Hanson dies

Dick Hanson, the beloved Burnsville High School math teacher and football coach who retired in 1993, died Jan. 26.

Hanson, 81, had battled Parkinson’s disease for years, said Tyler Krebs, the current Burnsville head football coach.

“And he never said a negative word about that,” Krebs recalled. “He was a great person. He was a great role model for how to be a teacher first, then a coach.”

Hanson’s teams were 192-56-2 in his 24 years as Burnsville head coach (1969-93). Burnsville won state championships in 1972, 1980, 1985, 1989 and 1991 to go with 11 conference championships and 11 section titles.

Burnsville’s football field was named for Hanson in 2006. In 2011, the football team established the Dick Hanson Scholar-Athlete Award, given to a senior who maximized his potential academically and in football.

In 1968, Hanson was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year. In 1969, he was runner-up for national Teacher of the Year. In 1984, the White House gave him the Presidential Award for Mathematics.

Even before his retirement from Burnsville, Hanson taught aspiring math teachers at the University of St. Thomas. He retired from that in 2003.

Burnsville Promise

Burnsville Promise, a newly formed community collaboration aimed at promoting academic and career success for area students, made big steps in early 2016.

More than $500,000 in funding was secured by March, including grants from the St. Paul Foundation, the F.R. Bigelow Foundation and the Greater Twin Cities United Way, organizers said.

Another big step came Feb. 25, when the School Board approved an agreement between the Inver Hills Community College Foundation and the district. The district hired a Burnsville Promise coordinator whose salary is paid by the foundation.

Burnsville Promise joins large and small businesses, community organizations, post-secondary education, early childhood education and District 191 in a cradle-to-grave campaign to not only educate but graduate, train and employ local youth, according to Kathy Funston, the district’s director of strategic partnerships and pathways.

Bus complaints

School bus headaches usually smoothed out in the first week of school persisted during the opening weeks of school, with many parents complaining of late or overcrowded buses.

District officials said they were continuing to address problems caused by big changes this year in the way schools and bus routes are organized and by a national bus-driver shortage.

“We have an entirely new system, so everyone’s getting accustomed to it,” said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services, said in early October. “Many things have been improved. We still have work to do, though.”

The district and its transportation provider, Durham School Services, started the year with 89 routes and have added two, Rider said at the time. Durham brought in about five buses from secondary transportation companies, and officials are studying whether six more routes are needed, she said.

“Then there’s the national driver shortage that we are being impacted by,” Rider said, noting that Durham has “flown in” 15 drivers from outside Minnesota and put them up in housing while continuing to hire permanent drivers for District 191.

Many of the complaints came from St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Savage, where students are part of a new shuttle system with routes that also stop at several elementary schools.

Teacher contract

Unanimous School Board approval of a new teacher contract came with one member’s admonition that it may be too costly, isn’t tied to student achievement and doesn’t reflect the economic realities of district families.

The pact gave teachers salary-schedule increases of 2.2 percent for the 2015-16 school year and 2.5 percent for 2016-17.

Outgoing board Chair Bob VandenBoom made a prepared statement Jan. 14 before voting with the other six members for the contract.

“There is no question that the growing diversity of our students as well as the growing percentage of our students who come from low-income households is making (teachers’) jobs much more challenging,” he said.

The district’s academic performance as a whole is “average at best and needs to improve,” he said.

There has been progress, and teachers alone don’t bear responsibility for the results, he said.

But, “I have a difficult time personally taking our student outcomes completely out of the equation when negotiating compensation for our teacher group (or any other groups, for that matter).”

He said the contract’s projected two-year cost increase of $6.6 million could force budget cuts “sooner rather than later,” when the district’s fund balance “can no longer support this deficit-style spending.”

Budget

A general fund budget increase of $4.6 million reflected not just typical inflation, but also costs of changing over to a revamped school system, officials said.

The School Board approved on June 16 the district budget for 2016-17 — the first year of the new grade configurations and other changes.

The budget reflects $2.5 million in new annual spending on technology, a doubling of previous spending.

Facing a $4 million shortfall, the district is using reserves to balance the projected $125.82 million budget. Projected revenue is $121.23 million.

Using reserves avoids cuts that could affect “programming that is critical to the Vision One91 transition,” Lisa Rider, business services director, wrote in her budget report.

The budget leaves an unassigned balance of 7.1 percent, raising the specter of budget adjustments for the following year, when the balance is projected to plunge to 1.8 percent.

Enrollment

An annual report showing persistent enrollment declines and a growing outflow of students from district schools was met Dec. 1 with statements of resolve and optimism from officials.

The Oct. 1 enrollment report shows a head count of 8,870 students, 119 fewer than the previous Oct. 1. Enrollment — measured in both fall head counts and cumulative year-end numbers — has slid for years, falling from a year-end 9,669 in 2010-11 and dropping below 9,000 for the first time last year.

The student outflow under open enrollment also grew in 2015-16. A total of 1,807 students living in the district chose other districts, compared with 560 nonresidents who came into the district through open enrollment.

The net outflow, which was 391 in 2009-10, topped 1,000 for the first time in 2014-15 (1,074) and grew to 1,257 last year.

But watch as the Vision One91 improvements launched this year take hold, officials said.

The redesigned district now offers “some of the most transformational opportunities students in this district have ever had,” Superintendent Joe Gothard told the School Board Dec. 1.

“We want to be a destination district,” he said. “We want to be the No. 1 district for the folks that live in our community.”

Perfect PSAT

It’s one for the bucket list, “a thing to feel proud of,” Trang Truong said in March.

But the Burnsville High School junior wants his rare perfect score on the PSAT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test) to be kept in perspective.

“I don’t want to become ‘that guy,’ like that’s all you’re known for,” Trang said. “Having a perfect score, it’s amazing, but I’m not perfect in everything. Oh gosh, no. I do make mistakes sometimes like everyone else.”

Trang took the test in October 2015 and in January received the results — a perfect 1,520 tally on a 44-question, multiple-choice test students get 35 minutes to finish.

Excellence in math and chess

High honors are business as usual for the chess team at Metcalf Junior High in Burnsville, which has won 29 state junior high championships and 18 national titles.

A different kind of prize went in March to the coach behind the legend, Brian Ribnick. He won the Spirit of Excellence Award in the first round of One91 Community of Excellence Awards in District 191.

The awards, given to 17 staff members in seven categories, debuted in lieu of the traditional Teacher of the Year honor bestowed by the Burnsville Education Association.

“We talk about either you win, or you learn,” Ribnick said of his coaching philosophy. “We don’t talk too much about losing.”

Superintendent

review

An unbroken string of strong annual performance reviews continued for Superintendent Joe Gothard, who has led building and technology improvements underway in the district.

Gothard earned above-par ratings of “accomplished” or “distinguished” on 21 of 25 performance statements, the School Board announced June 17.

The board met with Gothard in a closed session June 9 to review his performance since July 1, 2015.

As a result of his leadership, the district is “now knee-deep in laying the groundwork for increased connections with students, between schools, and with our community,” said a statement read by the board’s vice chair, Abigail Alt, who led the review process.

Board changing

Ron Hill, the School Board’s longest-serving member, and two-term member Sandy Mackall retired at the end of 2016, making way for newcomers.

New board members elected Nov. 8 are Eric Miller, Savage, and Darcy Schatz, Eagan. Two-term incumbent DeeDee Currier, Burnsville, was re-elected in the four-way race for three four-year terms.

Hill, who was first elected to the board in 1999 and was re-elected three times, said in an interview that the district’s changed racial profile continues to pose challenges, while its relatively stable finances and new redesign present opportunities.

“We want to keep the students we have and become a very attractive south-of-the-river school district for those students and those parents who are looking for an exciting and forward-looking program,” he said. “We have that now. We want people taking a second look who in the past may not have been taking a second look.”