Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 194

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

CONSULTANT SERVICES TO ASSIST WITH SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

Lakeville Area Public Schools

8670 210th Street W

Lakeville, MN 55044

Lakeville Area Public Schools (ISD #194) will receive Proposals for Consultant Services to assist with the Districts Superintendent Search until 4:00 p.m. local time on January 13th, 2017.

Proposal requests and additional information can be found on the Districts website www.ISD194.org under the Board of Education Section. The direct link to the document is: http://isd194.org/download/communications_master/about_us/Board%20of%20Education/LakevilleRFP2017-18.docx_.pdf

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek,

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 6, 2017

639714