LaBeau named 2016 Business Person of the Year

An entrepreneur from childhood

Joining alumni that include some of Lakeville’s most prominent citizens, City Council Member Colleen LaBeau has been named the 2016 Business Person of the Year. Lakeville City Council Member Colleen LaBeau is the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Business Person of the Year. She is with Jack Matasosky, owner of Appro Development and the 1993 Business Person of the Year, and state Rep. Roz Peterson, who with husband Tim Peterson owns commercial real estate and were jointly recognized with the award in 2009. (Photo submitted)

The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual award is determined by a committee of prior award recipients that this year included state Rep. Roz Peterson and Jack Matasosky, owner of Appro Development in Lakeville.

Matasosky said LaBeau, one of a handful of real estate professionals involved in both new construction and existing home sales, reportedly stood out to the committee for her dedicated community involvement and for her efforts bringing a business perspective to local decision-making.

He said she has analyzed decisions and considered options with a business approach that may not have been there prior to her election to the City Council in 2011.

“I think she recognizes the business community and tries to bring that discussion into it,” Matasosky said.

LaBeau said as a council member, her job is to consider staff’s recommendation, but to dissect every issue and option to make sure the item is clearly understood, presented to the public and ultimately is the right decision for the community.

She has taken deliberate and costly steps to avoid business conflicts in her role as a city leader, selling off some lots she had in Lakeville to other builders and purposefully avoiding building in the city while on council where she would have to vote on proposed development plats.

“People come to me and they want me to build, but I made the determination that if I approved the plat, then I’m not going to build in that plat,” LaBeau said.

Peterson said that kind of sacrifice was recognized by the committee when they unanimously selected LaBeau for the honor.

LaBeau said her interest in business began in childhood when she frequently visited her father’s real estate office and dreamed of opening her own one day.

While still in elementary school, she babysat, owned a paper route and started a cleaning business, which she kept going for years.

By the time she was in high school, LaBeau was on the work-release program, leaving school in mid-morning to keep up with her 21 cleaning accounts. She also worked painting and cleaning apartments and managed a retail store.

She earned her real estate license and within three months was working for a local real estate company and promoted to office manager. Within nine months of being licensed, she launched Ratzlaff Construction in 1986, now Ratzlaff Homes, with brother-in-law Jerry Ratzlaff.

The company started small then grew to now building hundreds of homes annually throughout the Twin Cities region. One of her newest ventures is managing a sales team that is opening a 374-unit condominium complex in Minneapolis.

Matasosky said LaBeau has a strong benevolent side as well.

“She doesn’t say no to any request for help,” Matasosky said. “So, she ends up in a lot of things.”

LaBeau has been a member of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 15 years, serving primarily on the Business Advocacy Committee, and has been a member of the Southern Twin Cities Association of Realtors for more than three decades.

She has served as president of STCAR, was Realtor of the Year in 2005 and in 2009 was recognized as the organized Distinguished Realtor of the Year for Community Service.

Matasosky credited her for her effective leadership within Lakeville Rotary, noting she had a “pivotal role” in vastly improving the organization’s annual Taste of Lakeville event, helping to make it one of its biggest, most successful fundraisers.

“When she took over, she just put all her energy into it and really made it a success,” Matasosky said. “So, that kind of set the new bar for that program and funds and the amount they raise and are willing to give back to the community. When she gets into something, she’s tenacious.”

LaBeau, the youngest of four children raised in a single-parent household in Farmington, said she was raised to consider giving back to the community part of everyday life.

The family regularly volunteered in the community, including frequent visits to a local nursing home.

LaBeau is on the leadership team at Crossroads Church in Lakeville, where she and husband Tom LaBeau are longtime members, has served as a mentor with the chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy, Kids ‘n Kinship and Hope for Tomorrow, a program that establishes one-on-one relationships between mentors and mentees to help develop important life skills like confidence, goal setting and public speaking.

LaBeau said she was humbled to be honored by the Chamber members, and called it “very rewarding” to be recognized and a privilege to serve.

Prior award recipients since 2013 have been Tom Mork, president of Lakeview Bank, Glenn Starfield, owner of Express Employment Professionals and Dan and Sue Schmitt, owners of Schmitty & Sons Inc.