Lakeville’s new leadership takes oath



Doug Anderson is sworn in as Lakeville mayor and two new City Council members, Brian Wheeler and Luke Hellier, take the oath of office at the council’s Jan. 3 meeting.

City Hall chambers were filled with friends, family and well-wishers, including Dakota County Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg.

Following a Lakeville tradition, Anderson gave a brief speech following the ceremony.

He said he will work hard at growing and enhancing partnerships with the county, state, schools, and organizations including sports associations, the faith community and the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We all know that partnerships create leverage,” Anderson said. “And it’s about being present and creating relationships.”

He said he will also improve transparency in the city and announced he has established a website, Lakevillemayor.com.

Anderson said he would also like to strengthen the role of city committees, particularly on the Finance Committee and Economic Development Commission.

He described his position as a “brand representative” of Lakeville, which he called “38 square miles of a great city.” (Photos by Laura Adelmann)