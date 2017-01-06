Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. by the Burnsville City Council, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on a petition to narrow Crystal Lake Road East between Chicago Avenue South and Lac Lavon Drive.

All persons desiring to speak on this item are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact the City of Burnsville at (952) 895-4534.

Macheal Collins, City Clerk

City of Burnsville

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 6, 13, 2017

639555