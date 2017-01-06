Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

REQUEST: Preliminary plat of 3 single family residential lots to be known as Chokecherry Hill 6th Addition.

APPLICANT:

Shamrock Development, LLC

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located north of 190th Street and east of Dodd Boulevard (CSAH 9) in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:

Remnant 24, as shown on Dakota County Road Right-Of-Way Map No. 345, according to the map on file and of record in the Dakota County Recorders Office.

AND

Outlot C, Chokecherry Hill 2nd Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof.

WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission Meeting. City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (952) 985-4424 or e-mail comments or questions to Associate Planner Kris Jenson at [email protected]

DATED this 3rd day of January 2017.

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges

City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 6, 2017

639931