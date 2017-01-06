Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
REQUEST:
1. Conditional use permit for a planned shoreland development.
2. Development stage planned unit development to allow the construction of a 55-unit senior housing facility and wellness center with a building height greater than 35 feet and a building setback from the Kenwood Trail (CSAH 5) right-of-way less than 50 feet.
3. Vacation of a public drainage and utility easement.
APPLICANT: Steven Schoeben
LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located in the northwest quadrant of Kenwood Trail (CSAH 5) and Klamath Trail in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Kingsley Shores Senior Living
WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.
WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.
QUESTIONS: Contact Planning Director Daryl Morey at (952) 985-4422 or by e-mail at [email protected]
DATED this 3rd day of January, 2017
CITY OF LAKEVILLE
Charlene Friedges, City Clerk
Published in the
Lakeville Sun Thisweek
January 6, 2017
639937