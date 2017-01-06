Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
REQUEST: An amendment to the Spirit of Brandtjen Farm planned unit development to allow wall signs greater than 100 square feet in area on three sides of the PetSmart commercial building.
APPLICANT:
Lakeville PS 2016, LLC
LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located south of 160th Street (CSAH 46) and west of Elmhurst Lane in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 1, Spirit Place at Brandtjen Farm
WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.
WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.
QUESTIONS: Contact Planning Director Daryl Morey at (952) 985-4422 or by e-mail at [email protected]
DATED this 3rd day of January, 2017
CITY OF LAKEVILLE
Charlene Friedges, City Clerk
Published in the
Lakeville Sun Thisweek
January 6, 2017
639952