Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

REQUEST: An amendment to the Spirit of Brandtjen Farm planned unit development to allow wall signs greater than 100 square feet in area on three sides of the PetSmart commercial building.

APPLICANT:

Lakeville PS 2016, LLC

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located south of 160th Street (CSAH 46) and west of Elmhurst Lane in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:

Lot 1, Block 1, Spirit Place at Brandtjen Farm

WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Contact Planning Director Daryl Morey at (952) 985-4422 or by e-mail at [email protected]

DATED this 3rd day of January, 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 6, 2017

639952