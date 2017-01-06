Year-end conflicts lead to uncertain 2017 start

District 194 leadership search, potential levy among top issues

Fallout from the heated exchange among Lakeville Area School District 194 elected officials that ended 2016 in dissension will kick off 2017.

The board’s first order of business at its Jan. 10 meeting will be agreeing to board leadership positions; it is expected current Chair Michelle Volk will retain the position, as will Vice Chair Terry Lind, but the vote may not be unanimous.

Board Member Judy Keliher at the Dec. 20 work session had requested she be appointed treasurer, replacing Board Member Bob Erickson in that role, and advocated for Board Member Kathy Lewis as vice-chair. Four other board members did not indicate support for Keliher’s proposals.

Discussion became so heated at the meeting several residents in attendance recorded it and posted it live on social media.

Keliher and Lewis expressed a lack of trust in fellow board members and said Superintendent Lisa Snyder submitted her resignation in November after learning from Volk she did not have support of the board to renew her contract.

The board evaluated Snyder’s performance during an Oct. 11 closed session that lasted approximately 30 minutes and the issue was to be discussed again in November, but was removed from the agenda before the meeting.

Snyder said she chose not to enter into negotiations to renew her contract and had asked Volk to remove the topic from the agenda.

Volk said she did not ask Snyder to resign and it was Snyder’s decision to leave the leadership post.

Much of the board’s focus in the initial months of this year will be on hiring a new superintendent. The board is expected to hire a search firm by the end of January and begin seeking superintendent candidate resumes in February.

After a discussion that included consideration of limiting candidates to those already working in the district, board members agreed to conduct a regional search for their candidate.

The process is expected to include compiling a list of qualifications and desired skills based on input from multiple groups, including staff, the public and district administration.

Middle schools

Board members’ attention may also be focused on a potential levy renewal campaign this fall.

The possibility arose during discussion of how to fund middle school principals’ proposal to redesign programming at the district’s three middle schools.

Budget cuts five years ago eliminated 26 middle school positions and the team-teaching model.

The principals have requested extending the school day, increasing electives and incorporating Project Lead the Way STEM curriculum for all middle school students and estimated the costs at around $2 million.

Funds from recent levy elections have been devoted to restoring elementary programs, including art and fifth-grade band, and reducing high school class sizes.

Goodbyes

Change was a constant in other areas of the district during 2016, including the retirements of two high-profile employees.

After 44 years in education, Barb Knudsen, the executive director of teaching and learning, retired June 30.

Knudsen taught every grade level, including special education, worked five years as a high school dean and trained teachers before moving to the district office in 1998 to help with curriculum.

That role, which she anticipated to be a short stint, led her to discover her passion by helping develop curriculum. She delved into multiple projects and served under four superintendents: Carl Wahlstrom, James Bauck, Gary Amoroso and Snyder.

“I love what I do,” Knudsen said before her last day. “I have loved every single role I have had in the district.”

Also retiring in 2016 was beloved Lakeville North band director Nathan Earp.

Earp worked in District 194 for 37 years, after about seven years at Bloomington Lincoln High School where he had transformed their band program from an afterthought to winning competitions and being selected to perform at the presidential inauguration parade.

He tried to exit LNHS quietly, during the summer, but the hundreds of current students and adult graduates from both schools made sure he knew how much he affected their lives.

Band membership blossomed from 35 to hundreds when Earp came to LNHS. He said he welcomed everybody who wanted to join as long as they were willing to work hard.

Under Earp’s leadership, LNHS band students took 38 band trips to perform in high-profile events including the Presidential Inauguration, Tournament of Roses Parade in California, Gator Bowl, the Orange Bowl, Disneyland and a Veterans Day performance on the USS Missouri in Hawaii.

About 70 band alumni and current students surprised Earp at his last practice in July by marching onto the field from around the corner, many playing instruments.

Repairs

District 194 adjusted its budget by $55,000 to address some of the multiple maintenance issues at Lakeville South High School brought to the district’s attention in April.

Lakeville South, the district’s newest school built in 2004 for $42.3 million, was found to have numerous issues including roof leaks, water in the orchestra pit, cracks in cement floors and stairs and cracks near windows.

Water infiltration happened so frequently in the orchestra pit that staff built multiple dams on the floor to direct water toward a sump pump.

On Sept. 6, the rainy first day of school, Lakeville South staff discovered an eight-inch rooftop crack that soaked about 24 third-floor ceiling tiles and the floor. The tiles were replaced and buckets placed on the floor to capture water as the floors were dried.

Baumann said the district is planning to waterproof the orchestra pit after determining the source of the leaks, which could be a 45-foot-long planter filled with evergreen bushes outside and above the orchestra pit by the front of the school.

The district’s earliest opportunity to fund the orchestra pit repairs is this summer, likely using carryover balances from other projects.

The district is also planning this summer to repair and reconfigure the metal ceiling grid in the A-wing that has shifted and replace about 175,000 square feet of carpeting at Lakeville South.

Some of the repairs, including crumbling concrete stairs and a retaining wall, not expected to be funded until 2019.

Programs

In a joint project between District 194 and Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, the Minnesota Center for Advanced Professional Studies opened to offer high school juniors and seniors in each district an off-campus work immersion program.

The program, designed to include curriculum that meets state requirements while incorporating real-world profession-based work experience that readies students for careers in high-wage fields where workers are needed specifically in the metro area.

Students had two pathways from which to choose the first year, health care or business, but staff is proposing adding technology and design next year.

District 194 also made big changes at Orchard Lake Elementary in 2016, making Impact Academy, the district’s hands-on teaching method offered as an option to being the only teaching method at the school.

Students within the school’s boundaries who desired a traditional learning method were bussed to Christina Huddleston Elementary.

Major remodeling work was done to allow open space without desks in rows and furnishings like couches and tables to encourage group learning.

Students in the program are grouped by ability, not age, essentially eliminating grade levels.

The program had operated alongside traditional teaching methods as a choice since 2013.