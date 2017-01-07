Apple Valley resident to take command of 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

Brig. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, of Apple Valley, has been selected as the next commanding general of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division by Minnesota’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Richard Nash.

Jensen will replace the Red Bulls’ current Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Neal G. Loidolt, who will continue serving as the Deputy Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard.

“General Jensen is an exceptional leader,” said Nash. “His current assignment as the Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Africa has prepared him for this enormous leadership challenge. He is taking over a storied Army division that has truly earned an excellent reputation around the globe over the last century.”

Jensen is a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a 1982 graduate of Lewis Central High School.

He first enlisted in the Iowa National Guard as a combat medic assigned to HHC, 1-168 Infantry in Council Bluffs.

Jensen has deployed with the Red Bulls in senior leadership roles to Kuwait, Bosnia and twice to Iraq. He has served in a variety of positions including as Minnesota’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Director of the Joint Staff and with the Red Bulls as the division’s Chief of Staff and Commander of their 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He is a graduate of both the U.S. Army’s War College, and Command and General Staff College.

A change of command ceremony is planned 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Rosemount National Guard Armory, 13865 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.