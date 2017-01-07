Local Boy Scout troop makes nest boxes for zoo

Minnesota Zoo bird curator Jamie Ries and bird zookeeper Shannon Bloemke greet and accept a nest box donation from Boy Scout Troop 248 leaders Zach Apitz and Alden Pruer. (Photo submitted)

Boy Scout Troop 248 from West St. Paul built eight new nest boxes for the waterfowl that live along the Minnesota Zoo’s Tropics Trail. The boxes will help the zoo’s tropical ducks safely breed and nest along Gibbon Island.

The zoo’s Gibbon Island habitat features 25 different species of waterfowl. The diversity of the waterfowl species is based on several components, including geographical location, bill adaptation, plumage, and compatibility.

One of the major deciding factors was the nesting season and behavior of each of the species. The zoo could not have all 25 breed at the same time of year, competing for the same habitat needs. Each species has its typical few months per year that they go to nest along the lake, and in different locations such as in cavities or on the ground. This helps reduce aggression and breeding stress between all of the birds in the habitat.

“I wanted to build these houses to give back to nature,” said troop leader Zachary Apitz. “I thought it would be good for us to give back to the ducks with this gesture.”

It took a total of four hours to build and paint the nest boxes with the help of seven scouts, as well as three students from the St. Thomas Academy/Visitation Clay Target Team. The troop is composed of scouts from all over the metro area.

“Many of the species here are scrape nesters, where they make a depression in the soil hidden by plants,” said Jamie Toste, curator of birds at the zoo.

“Since we have limited nesting habitat on the lake, nest boxes that simulate this protective plant barrier are offered for them to create their scrape nest inside. The slatted boxes that Zach and his troop built for us are a needed resource for birds to successfully breed here. We greatly appreciate the troop’s generosity towards the zoo and their dedication to nature.”

The Minnesota Zoo is home to eight species of threatened to endangered ducks, including the critically endangered Baer’s pochard native to southeast Asia. Toste is the studbook keeper and helps to manage the Species Survival Plan for Baer’s pochard housed in the North American Region, and monitors these populations for contribution to the Baer’s Pochard Task Force.

More information is at mnzoo.org.