Patriot’s Pen essay winners

Winners of the Lakeville VFW Post 21 Patriot’s Pen essay contest are Kenwood Trail Middle School sixth-grader Estefana Bcharah (first place, $100), seventh-grader Elizabeth Anderson (second place, $75) and seventh-grader Lilly Honda (third place, $50). All three Lakeville winners advance to the VFW 2nd District competition. Each year students in grades six to eight enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $50,500, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. From left, Cheryl Castonguay, president VFW Post 210 Auxiliary; Lilly Honda; Elizabeth Anderson; Estefana Bcharah; and Christine Sell, Auxiliary 2016 Patriot Pen chair. (Photo submitted)