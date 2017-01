Lakeville Yellow Ribbon is sponsoring the Veterans Health & Wellness Fair 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville.

Veterans and their families can learn about healthy eating, marriage support, art therapy, exercise room, VA benefits, relaxation and more.

There will be giveaways, local discounts, samples, special deals and door prizes. For more information, email [email protected].