Executive Estates park plan input

The city of Farmington invites residents to provide input for a master plan for the Executive Estates development’s Prairie Pine Park from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.

Residents’ ideas will be incorporated into a master plan that will be reviewed at the 7 p.m. Feb. 8 Park and Recreation Advisory Commission meeting at City Hall.

Anyone with questions about the master plan can contact Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Randy Distad at [email protected] or 651-280-6851.