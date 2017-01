Minnesota DFL Senate District 56 is hosting a free public forum Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at Open Circle Church, 2400 Highland Drive, Burnsville.

The topic of the forum is: The Legacy of MLK Jr. in 2017 – Civil Disobedience.

Speakers from St. Paul Black Lives Matter, and the Women’s March of Washington – Minnesota will each make a presentation and there will be a moderated panel discussion. Additional speakers may be added.

For more information, contact Susan L. Estill at [email protected].