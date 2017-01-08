Metro Republican Women meeting

Republican State Chairman Keith Downey will talk about what GOP control of the state legislature will mean for Minnesotans in the year ahead and the impact of President-elect Donald Trump when he speaks at the monthly breakfast meeting of Metro Republican Women Jan. 14 in Mendota Heights.

Downey, who was elected party chair in 2013 and re-elected in 2015, previously served two terms as a state representative, serving portions of Edina and Minnetonka. A native of Edina, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

MRW President Margaret Flower said that John Hinderaker of the Center of the American Experiment and Wendy Wulff of the Metropolitan Council will speak at meetings in succeeding months.

The event will be held at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m., a buffet breakfast at 8:45 and the program at 9. The cost is $18 for members, $20 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged.

Those interested may go to metrogopwomen.org to pay online or make a reservation and pay at the door. Reservations are requested by Tuesday, Jan. 10.