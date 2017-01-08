Siemers hopes to find ‘the one’ on MTV

Burnsville grad to star in reality series

Andre Siemers’ life is about to change. Andre Siemers, who was born and raised in Burnsville, was recently cast on MTV’s “Are You The One?,” a reality dating series premiering Jan. 11. (Photo submitted)

He spent about a month of it pursuing the romantic interests of 10 women while being filmed 24/7, and it’s about to be broadcast all over the country.

The 2013 Burnsville High School graduate was cast in the fifth season of MTV’s “Are You The One?,” which premiers at 8 p.m. Jan. 11.

Siemers was known for his rapping and football skills in high school. Viewers will see how good his game is with the ladies over the next few months.

“(MTV) reached out to me to see if I’d be interested (in the show a few months ago),” Siemers said. “I’ve never been the one who wanted to be on TV like this. I never thought I’d fit that personality, but I sent back my info and made it through the process. It was a risk, but I’ve been a risk-taker my entire life. This was the biggest risk I took.”

He got a new haircut and a new outfit, but he decided he was going to just be himself and see what happens.

He flew to the Dominican Republic for about a month of filming last fall.

“It felt longer, but it was cool,” Siemers said. “The cameras are on you from the moment you wake up. They’re even on you when you’re sleeping, but you get used to it after a while. After a week, I just realized there isn’t going to be much privacy, and you just have to accept it.”

He admitted it was a bit odd having a crew follow him around while he was having an intimate conversation with a potential match.

He obviously couldn’t share the details of what happens this season, but promised “lots of drama. Our season is definitely one of the more exciting ones.”

Siemers couldn’t reveal whether he actually found “the one.”

In the show, billed as an ambitious dating experiment, MTV puts the cast through an extensive process that supposedly predetermines perfect matches among the couples.

Each week, contestants pair up with whom they believe is their perfect match. At the end of each show, a truth booth reveals whether they’re correct. If they all find their perfect match, they will win $1 million split among them.

It can work. A few former cast members remained in the relationships they’d formed on the show. One couple even went on to get married.

Mix in romance, outgoing personalities and the $1 million prize, and drama is a common outcome.

While there was plenty of emotion and passion throughout the filming, Siemers said that he remained true to himself.

“I’m not really into all the drama,” Siemers said. “I’m not for the lying. I’m direct and up front. That was my role. I didn’t get into too many altercations. I didn’t try to get too out of my person. You’ll see in the show. But it did get hard to hold it together sometimes.”

One of his favorite parts of the show were the challenges in which castmates competed for dates to increase their odds of finding the perfect match.

“Usually the dates were awesome, but not everybody gets to go,” Siemers said. “And you never knew what the challenge was going to be.”

Siemers himself is curious about many of the show’s details. He hasn’t seen much of the final edit outside of the trailer, which premiered in mid-December.

While MTV’s focus has drifted away from music in the past decade, he hopes the experience will springboard his own musical career.

Since filming, Siemers moved to Los Angeles hoping to work on his music career, a passion of his for years.

“My first big show was on the (University of Minnesota campus) with Waka Flaka Flame my first year out of high school, and I realized that music and entertainment was something I wanted to do,” Siemers said.

He’s focused on promoting “Are You the One?” as well, and admits it’s odd now that a camera isn’t following his every move.

“It was strange to wake up without getting mic’d up right away,” Siemers said.

He recognizes that there’s a chance that after the show premiers his life may change.

“My whole life I’ve always loved having eyes on me,” Siemers said. “It’s going to be exciting to see how things change. I’m just going to see what opportunities open up for me after this MTV thing.”

Cast members of “Are You the One?” have gone on to star in other MTV shows such as “The Real World” and “The Challenge.”

Siemers would need to be cast again, but he doesn’t know what he would say if asked.

“If it fits into what I’m doing now, I could see myself doing it again, but I don’t want it to cut into what I’m doing with my music,” Siemers said. “I can’t afford to give up too much time.”

Siemers is the first Minnesotan to be cast on “Are You The One?” but MTV has found memorable reality-show castmates from the Twin Cities before.

“Real World: Key West” castmate Tyler Duckworth was from Minneapolis, and “Road Rules: Northern Trail,” a discontinued MTV series, starred Dan Setzler from Apple Valley.

To follow Siemers, visit his Twitter handle (@AS3_era) or Instagram at andre.siemers.