Father James “Jim” David Gorman

Gorman, Fr. James David (Jim) passed away peacefully on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017 surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Jim was born March 13, 1954 in the middle of a March blizzard at St. John’s Hospital in Red Wing, MN, to his parents John and Jeanette (Johnson) Gorman.

He was the second son and middle child of a family of five children. Jim grew up on the family dairy farm in rural Goodhue, MN and attended Goodhue Public Schools, graduating in June of 1972 as an honor student. He went on to further his education at St. Thomas University in St. Paul. He graduated with honors from St. Thomas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music. During his college years, Jim made the decision to enter the priesthood as his lifetime vocation. After graduating from St. Thomas, he entered the St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity to complete his training for the priesthood. He was ordained in May 1981 at the Cathedral of St. Paul, St. Paul, MN.

He celebrated 35 years as a priest in May, 2016. During those 35 years of ministry, Jim served in several parishes throughout the diocese including, Cathedral of St Paul, Annunciation, Nativity, New Brighton, St. Bonifacius, Vermillion, and his last 16 years at Risen Savior before his retirement as an active pastor in July, 2011. During his retirement, health permitting, he provided assistance filling in for Masses and funerals at many parishes in the Twin Cities area.

Jim was a dedicated son, brother, uncle, great uncle, friend, and pastor who always gave his very best. He had a warm, welcoming, personality that made it easy for others to talk to him and also for him to gently offer comfort and guidance. Jim had a wide variety of interests-music, art, politics, movies, travel, and reading to name a few. Music however was his greatest love. Growing up as part of a very musical family, he often had the opportunity to share his gifts with others. He was a gifted pianist, vocalist, and also played the trumpet and flute. Music very naturally became an important part of his pastoral ministry adding joy, beauty and comfort to any setting.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents John and Jeanette Gorman. He is survived by four siblings: Barb (Jim) Augustine, Red Wing, MN; Bill (Sue) Gorman, Goodhue, MN; John (Stacie) Gorman, Red Wing, MN; Judy (Don) Safe, Goodhue, MN; nephews and nieces: Michael (Jessica) Augustine; Jeffrey (Samantha Hublit) Augustine; Benjamin (Nicole) Augustine; Peter Augustine; Joe (Natalie) Gorman; Shelli (Jason) Fox; Lynette (Chris) Payne; Calvin Swanson; Jamie Safe; Keith (Analiese Dressen) Safe; David (Heather) Safe; many great nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 am on Tuesday January 10, 2017 at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 1501 County Rd. 42 Burnsville, MN. Visitation was held 10 am Tuesday morning prior to the funeral. Burial was at 2 pm on Friday January 13, 2017 at St. Columbkill’s Catholic Cemetery, County Rd. 47, Goodhue, MN. Memorials to the donor’s choice.

White Funeral Home

Apple Valley 952-432-2001

www.whitefuneralhomes.com