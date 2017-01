The Holy Rocka Rollaz are, from left, Mark Flora, Matt Alexander and Lisa Lynn. (Photo submitted)

The Holy Rocka Rollaz are bringing 1950s-era rock’n’roll to the stage of the Lakeville Area Arts Center with a concert on Friday, Jan. 20.

Using vintage instruments, the band pays tribute to the pioneers of early rock, performing songs by Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash and others.

Tickets for the family-friendly show are $22-$26 and are available at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640. More about the band is at holyrockarollaz.com.