Alexandar Brakelle Kent, Sr.

(May 26, 1961 – Dec. 29, 2016)

Alexander Brakelle Kent Sr, age 55 of Lakeville passed away December 29, 2016.

Alex was born in Memphis, TN to Benny Jean Baines and Charles Kent.

Alex is preceeded in death by his mother, Bennie Jean Baines and brother, Cue’Dellias Kent.

He is survived by his wife, Candace Kent; children Alex Jr, Aquita Kent, and Diamond Miller-Kent. Grandchildren, Azian, Vanrine III and Aryana along with many other relatives and a host of friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday January 14, 2017 at 11am, White Funeral Home 12804 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville with a visitation on Friday, January 13, 2017 5pm to 8pm at the Funeral Home Chapel, and one hour prior to service on Saturday.

Repass – American Legion Post 1776 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley, MN 55124 from 12pm – 2pm

A private interment will take place in Memphis

White Funeral Home

Burnsville 952-894-5080

www.whitefuneralhomes.com