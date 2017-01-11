Area briefs for the week of Jan. 13

Teen driver safety school in Rosemount

The Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School is coming to Dakota County Technical College for four dates this year. Classes are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 4 and Aug. 5. DCTC is at 1300 145th St. E., Rosemount.

The program aims to improve driver competence through hands-on experiences in real-world driving situations.

Students will receive a short classroom session and then will learn how to manage everyday driving hazards, obstacles and challenges in a controlled environment on an advanced driving course.

Students learn emergency braking and skid control, how to control proper braking, and how to avoid accidents.

Students are taught in their own cars, so the skills they learn can be directly translated to their daily driving experiences.

Tire Rack Street Survival is a 501c3 organization and is the largest active nonprofit national driver education program that aims to teach teens the driving skills.

The class is open to licensed and permitted drivers ages 15-21. Forms, schedules and more information can be found online at www.streetsurvival.org. The cost is $75 per student and some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates. To view video of the program, visit streetsurvival.org.

Cribbage tournament in Rosemount

A cribbage tournament to raise money for the Himalayan Cataract Project will be held 1-4 p.m. Jan. 24 at Tops Pizza in Rosemount.

The tournament is seeking 16 entrants for a double-elimination tournament with prizes for the top eight.

The event is being organized by Rosemount resident Deb White who has been raising money for the Himalayan Cataract Project for a few years. Recently White rode her bicycle through the Natchez Trace – 450 miles – to raise over $1,000. She has raised over $12,000 and this spring she plans to ride 350 miles from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., along the Great Allegheny Pass trail and the C&O towpath.

HCP is an organization that is in eight countries. It organizes eye surgery for people living in Nepal who need to regain their sight. She said it costs $50 per pair of eyes to remove the cataracts. White visited the clinic in Kathmandu in November 2015 and she said she was very impressed with the manner in which the clinic treats patients.

For more information about HCP or the cribbage tournament, contact White at [email protected] call 651-263-4442.

National Radon Action Month

The Minnesota Department of Health wants people to keep their home and family safe all year by testing for radon. The health risks from radon are mostly preventable by testing homes and fixing radon problems. About two in five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon gas, and this is higher in Dakota County.

Radon is gas that you cannot see, smell or taste. It occurs naturally in the ground. It can enter in homes through cracks or openings in walls or foundations. The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test for it.

More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the U.S. Radon is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the leading cause of lung cancer for nonsmokers.

Testing is easy, inexpensive and only takes three to five days. The best time to test is during the winter, but testing can be done year-round. Dakota County residents can pick up a test kit at the Dakota County Public Health Department in Apple Valley. There is a limit of one kit per person. Test kits also can be ordered through the Minnesota Department of Health.

Tests should be done in the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied. This might be a finished basement, or the main level. If the radon level is at or above 4 piC/L, residents should consider verification testing and having a radon mitigation system installed. Anyone interested in mitigating their home for radon should check MDH’s list of certified radon mitigation contractors at www.health.state.mn.us and search “radon.”

The Minnesota Radon Awareness Act that went into effect Jan. 1, 2014, requires disclosure and information be provided to buyers about radon during Minnesota home sales. The law requires sellers to inform buyers whether their home has been tested for radon and if so, what the levels are and whether the home has been mitigated for radon. In addition, sellers must provide a warning statement and a two-page publication to the buyer. Radon tests can be incorporated into a home inspection. The law does not require radon testing or mitigation.

Another law requires all homes built after 2009 to be built with passive radon resistant features. About one in five of these newer homes still have radon above the recommended action level. This is an improvement over the two in five Minnesota homes with elevated levels without these features. MDH encourages builders to activate the passive radon resistant features through the addition of a radon fan. In addition, new home buyers can request the fan be added during construction. In these new homes with radon fans, MDH has found very low radon concentrations.

MDH has been promoting a gold standard for Radon Resistant New Construction Program to builders for over four years. Companies that participate in this program are promoted through MDH’s website and print advertising, and receive a point towards the Green Path designation. In addition, MDH provides technical support to builders, such as free radon fans for model homes and radon test kits.

To educate real estate professionals and builders about radon, the MDH offers continuing education classes at no cost. Real estate companies, builders and their associations that are interested in the classes can contact MDH or visit www.health.state.mn.us.

For more information on radon, visit www.co.dakota.mn.us and search “radon” or call Dakota County Public Health at 952-891-7500. To see how radon has affected the lives of cancer patients and their families visit www.CanSar.org.

Lakeville joins Dakota Valley Recycling

Lakeville joined Dakota Valley Recycling on Jan. 1. DVR’s multi-city recycling partnership also includes the cities of Apple Valley, Burnsville and Eagan.

DVR provides recycling, composting and waste disposal information to residents and businesses in its participating cities through a grant from Dakota County. The organization helps coordinate a number of annual events, including household hazardous waste drop-offs, a curbside collection week, shoe and holiday light recycling, pumpkin composting and a number of educational workshops.

Lakeville previously coordinated its own recycling program, but joined DVR in 2017 to help expand recycling, composting and waste disposal resources available to its residents.

For more information, visit www.DakotaValleyRecycling.org or call 952-895-4559.

Lakeville Parks and Recreation activities

Lakeville Parks and Recreation will offer the following activities. Register at https://webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or in person at 20195 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington: Purchase all-day discount wristbands for $26 at the Lakeville Parks and Recreation office in City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, or call 952-984-4600. Pick up tickets at City Hall.

Youth Ice Fishing Contest, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Valley Lake Park, 16050 Garrett Path. Ages 13 and younger eligible for prizes for different fish categories. Participants need to bring their own fishing equipment and bait. Parents and grandparents welcome. Hot cocoa provided. Free. Sponsored by the Lakeville Knights of Columbus.

Stories in the Warming House, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Prairie Lake Park, 18179 Kingsway Path. Hear fun stories from Heritage Library staff while warming up with a cup of cocoa.

Squash at Life Time Fitness, ages 9-13, 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 31 to March 28, Life Time Fitness, 18525 Dodd Blvd. Participants will learn everything from the rules of squash, how to properly hold the racquet, squash technique and participate in drills and games. Open to nonmembers and members of Life Time Fitness. Equipment needed: Protective eyewear, squash racquet, nonmarking shoes. Cost: $75.

Winter Adventures (school release day), ages 6-12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Activities include snowshoeing, cross country skiing, boot hockey, broomball, sledding, boot soccer and more at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Bring winter clothing: boots, hat, two pairs of mittens, snow pants, jacket, water bottle, two snacks and a big lunch. Cost: $69.

Science Explorers: Magnets or Magic? (school release day), ages 3.5-6, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Heritage Center. Explore magnetic fields through hands-on experiments. Cost: $20.

Battling Robo Botz (school release day), ages 7-11, 12:30-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Steve Michaud Park Community Building, 17100 Ipava Ave. Build simple motorized robots and battle for the title “Best Bot.” After each round, teams will reconfigure their robot to build it bigger, better and stronger using their new-found knowledge of mechanical movement. Cost: $27.

Soccer Skills for Preschoolers, ages 3-5, 9-9:45 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-23, Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave. Little ones can get out of the house, burn off some energy and develop their motor skills. Cost: $69.

Snowshoe Hike, ages 6 and older, 12-1:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Enjoy snowshoeing in a small group setting, afterward enjoy a warm cup of cocoa. Cost: $10.

Intro to Dog Sledding, ages 12 and older, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Hands-on learning with the dogs and handlers from Hastings Huskies. Cost: $128.

Amazing Athletes, ages 3-6, 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 21 to April 4 (skip March 28), Ames Arena. Sports and fitness program for young children. Cost: $69.

Amazing Tots, ages 20 months to 3 years, 9:20-9:50 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 21 to April 4 (skip March 28), Ames Arena. Activities focus on helping children meet major motor development goals. Cost: $60.

Public skating schedule – Dec. 17 to Feb. 21 (weather permitting): 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Holiday/school release: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 16, 23, Feb. 20. Parkview Park will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 and Feb. 10, but will not have extended hours on Jan. 23.

Map of outdoor rinks: Find the map at www.lakevillemn.gov, or call 952-985-4600 to have one sent in the mail.

Inclement weather: Follow @LakevilleParks on Twitter or call 952-985-4690, option 1. Status of rinks will be made one hour before their scheduled opening.

Snowshoe rental: Snowshoes are available for rent. Call 952-985-4600 to reserve a pair or for more information and availability. Cost: $3 per pair per day, three-day minimum on weekends. Deposit: $75 per pair. Three sizes: up to 150, 200 and 275 pounds. Pick up and return snowshoes at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lakeville Bootcamp, 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. The workouts are adaptable to all fitness levels, and performed in a supportive and encouraging environment. Body-weight movement, dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, and more. Never the same workout twice. Builds strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, flexibility. Cost: $12, single session walk-in; $50, five classes; $80, 10 classes. Classes expire 90 days after purchase. The first class is free.

Country Heat class, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Low-impact, high-energy dance class set to country hits. First class is free. Call 952-985-4600 or instructor Amanda Ewers, 515-460-5850, for more information.

Lakeville building report for 2016

Lakeville issued building permits with a total valuation of $238,117,954 in 2016. This was an increase of over $37 million compared to the 2015 total of $200,897,819 and an increase of more than $93 million over the 2014 total of $144,277,182. It is the fourth time in the city’s history that building permit valuation has exceeded $200 million.

Lakeville issued commercial and industrial permits with a total valuation of $40,723,959 in 2016 compared to a total valuation of $45,121,000 during 2015. The city also issued building permits totaling $19,684,000 for public projects in 2016 with the largest project being the new ISD 196 elementary school in the Spirit of Brandtjen Farm development at 160th Street and Diamond Path.

The city issued permits for 389 single-family homes in 2016 with a total valuation of $122,317,000. This compares to 361 single-family permits in 2015 with a total valuation of $113,585,000. Lakeville issued the highest number of residential permits in the Twin Cities for the fourth year in row as reported by the Builders Association of the Twin Cities.

Lakeville also issued permits for 76 townhome units with a total valuation of $16,691,000. This compares to 59 townhome permits in 2015 with a total valuation of 12,344,000.

Permits for two apartment projects being developed by the Dakota County CDA were issued. This included the 36-unit workforce housing project located just west of Lakeville Theatre and a 62-unit senior apartment project located just north of the Argonne Village Shopping Center.

Mentor a child

Mentors are needed for youths in Dakota County through Kids ’n Kinship, a local nonprofit organization that matches children ages 5 to 16 with volunteer mentors for fun and engaging weekly activities in the community.

In addition to the community-based program, Kids ’n Kinship offers school-based mentoring programs at Glacier Hills and Thomas Lake elementary schools in Eagan, Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, and Parkview Elementary in Rosemount.

Ongoing training and support are provided. An information session for new mentors is scheduled 6-6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. For more information, go to www.kidsnkinship.org or call 952-892-6368.

January is National Mentoring Month. This year’s theme is “In Real Life.”

Job Transitions Group meets

Tom Jorgensen will present “Library Resources” at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Easter Job Transitions Group. The group meets at 7:30 a.m. at Easter Lutheran Church – By The Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Call 651-452-3680 for information.

Give Kids a Smile offers free dental care in Dakota County

Free dental care will be available at dental offices in Dakota County during the Minnesota Dental Association’s annual Give Kids a Smile event in February.

Patients seeking appointments should be 18 years or younger and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People interested in scheduling an appointment can find a list of clinics with open appointments at mndental.org/gkas or call United Way 211 (dial 2-1-1).

Teeth cleanings, fillings, sealants and exams will be provided. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages have been engaged at some locations to eliminate language barriers.

Local dental clinics participating in Give Kids a Smile include:

Park Dental Ridges, 40 Nicollet Blvd. W., Burnsville. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 12-5 p.m. Services offered: Cleanings, exams, fillings, extractions, sealants, fluoride treatments, X-rays. Phone: 952-898-0990.

The Dental Specialists, 40 Nicollet Blvd. W., Burnsville. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services offered: Cleanings and fillings. Phone: 952-926-1065.

Eagan Valley Dental Center, 4555 Erin Drive, Suite 180, Eagan. Event date: Feb. 2. Office hours: 1:30-5 p.m. Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays, fillings, extractions. Additional languages offered: Spanish. Phone: 651-681-9044.

Denmark Dental, 3436 Denmark Ave., Eagan. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride varnishes, sealants, X-rays, fillings, extractions. Phone: 651-452-4455.

Midwest Dental Farmington, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Suite 10, Farmington. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 7-11 a.m. Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays. Phone: 651-315-8229.

Park Dental Farmington, 511 Elm St., Farmington. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 12-4 p.m. Services offered: Cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays, fillings, extractions. Phone: 952-303-7028.

Farmington Library events

The Farmington Library, 508 Third St., will offer the following programs. Call 651-438-0250 or visit www.dakotacounty.us/library for more information.

Open Knitting, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Join other knitters in a casual focus group. Learn new stitches, get help with unfinished projects, or just enjoy new friends while knitting. Other crafters welcome.

Storytime for 2s-6s, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2-6.

Friday Fun for Teens, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Drop in for a variety of fun activities after a long week of school. Ages: 10-16.

Fix-It Clinic, 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 . Bring up to five small household electronics, clothing, jewelry or other items to get help repairing them at this first-come, first-served event.

Farmington Journey at Masonic lodge

Members of Farmington Journey, a local active aging initiative, will visit the Farmington Masonic Lodge on Thursday, Feb. 2. The lodge is celebrating 150 years of serving the community.

A free spaghetti dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. presentation on the history of Masonry and how Masonry serves the community today.

The event is on the second floor of 326 Third St. in downtown Farmington. Enter the building on Third Street and take the steps up to the second floor. Registration is required by Jan. 22 at www.farmingtonCE.com or 651-460-3200.

Farmington Journey is an initiative led by the Farmington Rambling River Center, Farmington Community Education and the Farmington-Rosemount Independent Town Pages. Its purpose is to inspire the baby boomer and older adult population to enhance and ignite their life experiences, health, and happiness as they move forward in aging.

Free repair help at Fix-It Clinics

Dakota County residents can get help repairing household items, clothes, electronics and more at the next Fix-It Clinic on Jan. 21 at the Farmington Library.

Repair-savvy volunteers will guide residents through each step, from troubleshooting to a completed repair. Residents can bring up to five items that need fixing or mending. Common items brought to clinics are lamps, vacuums and clothes.

The next Fix-It Clinics will be held:

– Saturday, Jan. 21, 12-3 p.m., Farmington Library, Farmington.

– Saturday, Feb. 18, 12-3 p.m., Robert Trail Library, Rosemount.

– Saturday, March 18, 12-3 p.m., Pleasant Hill Library, Hastings.

Fix-It Clinics help reduce unnecessary trash sent to landfills and empower individuals by teaching troubleshooting and repair skills.

For future dates, more information and to volunteer, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Fix-It Clinics.”

Eagan YMCA seeks board members

The Eagan YMCA is looking people to serve on its Volunteer Community Board.

Community Board members:

• Serve as voting members for the board with the authority and responsibility to identify, support and promote excellence in YMCA programs and services to meet the needs of the entire community.

• Support YMCA programs and services by leading in planning, monitoring and evaluating YMCA programs and services.

• Take an active leadership role in giving and securing financial resources for the YMCA Annual Giving Program.

• Advocate for the YMCA in the Eagan community.

The board term is for three years, and a board member can serve two consecutive terms. To obtain an application form, stop by the member service desk at the YMCA, 550 Opperman Drive. Applications need to be returned by Jan. 31. For more information, call Eric Lancrete at 651-683-4711.

Applications will be reviewed by the Board Development Committee at its February meeting. Final candidates will be selected on skills and volunteer experience needed for the advancement of the YMCA mission in the Eagan community. Interviews with the Eagan YMCA branch executive and a current board member will follow with final board approval at the March community board meeting.

Rotary supports Eagan Funfest

Eagan Kick-Start Rotary Club donated $1,000 to support the 2017 Eagan’s July 4th Funfest. Eagan Funfest Ambassadors Makenzie Martin, Emma Anderson, Autumn Manni and Eden Anderson accepted the check from President Eric Swanson. The Eagan Kick-Start Rotary has 24 members and meets 7 a.m. Thursdays at Granite City Food & Brewery, 3300 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. More information is at eagankick-startrotary.org/. (Photo submitted)

Immunization clinic

Dakota County Public Health provides low-cost immunizations, including flu vaccine, for eligible children and adults. Check www.dakotacounty.us (search “vaccines”) or call 952-891-7528 for eligibility guidelines, vaccine availability or to schedule an appointment.

A walk-in clinic will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Dakota County Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road, fourth floor, West St. Paul.

Bring all immunization records with you to the clinic. A donation of $20 for each vaccination is suggested, but persons who qualify for reduced-fee immunizations will not be turned away if not able to pay the donation. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.

For more information, call the Immunization Hotline at 952-891-7999. Dakota Electric board members Margaret Schreiner (left) and Janet Lekson (right) presented the Touchstone Energy Community Award to this year’s recipients: (L-R) Cress Gackle, vice president, Allen Saunders, president, Dan Retka, treasurer, all from River Valley Band; Jan Belmore, director, Kids ’n Kinship; and Navin Mahavijiyan, board member, Eagan Arts Festival. (Photo submitted)

Kids ’n Kinship wins local Touchstone Energy Community Award

Kids ’n Kinship, Apple Valley, was named the local 2016 Touchstone Energy Community Award winner by Dakota Electric Association. River Valley Band of Hastings and Eagan Art Festival were named runners-up, and each of the nonprofits received a plaque and a check for $500.

“Dakota Electric is proud to be able to recognize these organizations doing great work in our local communities,” said Greg Miller, Dakota Electric’s president and chief executive officer. “As a member-owned cooperative, we are committed to our local communities and this is one way we encourage and honor those who are like-minded.”

Kids ’n Kinship is a mentoring program serving children and youth ages 5-16 who are in need of positive role models. They serve about 120 kids annually living within Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. The organization matches carefully screened and trained volunteers with a child who is in need of a positive role model.

River Valley Band of Hastings seeks to provide a place for musicians to grow in their musician-ship, to perform for their enjoyment and to enrich the lives of those in the audience through the beauty of music.

The Eagan Art Festival, part of Dakota Center for the Arts, seeks to provide arts access to the community in a festive setting that allows patrons to listen to music, view a variety of artwork and provide an opportunity for hands-on activities for all ages.

The Touchstone Energy Community Award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community.

The Kids ’n Kinship award application will be submitted to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award. The statewide award recipient will be selected from local award winners throughout Minnesota and will receive $1,000. The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award will be announced in February, during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.

Dakota Electric launches outage app

Dakota Electric Association has launched a free mobile app that anyone who receives electricity from the utility can use to report outages and track outage restoration progress.

Users can customize the app’s push notifications, or have updates sent through email or text messaging. The app will also notify members if their locations lose power when they are part of an outage reported by others.

“This app removes the need for a phone call,” control center manager John Thurmes said. “During large outages, sometimes people can’t get through because phone lines are tied up. This app allows them to easily report an outage in just a few seconds. No busy signals, no waiting.”

After submitting an outage report, the user will receive a confirmation that Dakota Electric received the report. Updates about the outage are sent to the member’s phone, and the app includes an outage map that shows current outages. The user can monitor multiple accounts, such as a home, a business and a parent’s home.

The outage app is unique in that it shows the specific account location of the user and details associated with that outage. The user can also see other outages on the system, which are marked as traffic cones, color coded by the size of outage.

“The other unique feature not found in other apps that we know of,” Thurmes said, “is that the app allows people to report burned out streetlights using the mobile device’s GPS.”

The person only needs to stand near a burned out streetlight and with the touch of a button, Dakota Electric will be notified that the light is not working. Dakota Electric owns and serves more than 15,000 streetlights, and the streetlight reporting function makes it easy to report which lights need attention.

The app also provides a way to call Dakota Electric’s Call Center or Control Center directly if other system issues need to be reported. Another link takes the user to the company’s mobile website.

The app is in response to growing customer desire to receive direct outage notifications.

Members can download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store by searching for Dakota Electric. To receive an app code — which is needed to connect the app with the member’s account — users should visit www.dakotaelectric.com and look for the outage app link under “Quick Links” on the homepage.

Water meter replacement in Burnsville

A two-year, $7.4 million project is currently underway in Burnsville to replace all of the water meters in city homes and businesses – approximately 16,700 in total.

Since the early 2000s, all Burnsville residences and businesses have been equipped with automated water meters. Rather than needing a “meter reader” to physically read meters – or asking residents to self-report their meter readings – the system automatically transmits data to a utility worker driving through city streets.

The new meters will allow for two-way communications between Burnsville’s utilities staff and the meter, sending data directly to the utility system. This technology will eliminate the need for a utility worker to drive through the streets to collect water usage data.

In addition to being more efficient for reading/billing, the new meters will have a 20-year life expectancy and provide real-time data on water usage/leaks.

Replacement/installation: The city is working with HD Supply Waterworks and Utiliuse to purchase and install new Sensus water meters. Residents and businesses will receive a postcard notification from the city or Utiliuse at least 30 days before installers will be in their neighborhood. The postcard will include instructions on how to schedule a meter replacement appointment. Installers may also ask to schedule an appointment door-to-door or via a doorhanger left at the building.

Because water meters are indoors, installers will need access to the home or business. All installers will have completed training and background checks. Installers will also have city-issued IDs and will drive marked vehicles. An adult will need to be present during the appointment, which will take approximately 30-45 minutes. During this time water services will be briefly interrupted.

Find more information, a list of frequently asked questions, contact information and a short video explaining the installation process online at www.burnsville.org/meterreplacement.

Studio 4 dancers share spirit

Studio 4 dancers held their annual food drive in November. During the first snowstorm of the season, dancers delivered four SUV/minivan loads of food to The Open Door Pantry in Eagan. In total, over 2,300 pounds of food and $339 were donated. In December, Studio 4 hosted its annual Giving Tree to benefit 360 Communities Lewis House shelter. Dancers and their families donated over $5,000 worth of items that will benefit the Lewis House families. Pictured: Dancers get ready to load the food donations for delivery to The Open Door. (Photo submitted)

Burnsville Convention & Visitors Bureau to celebrate 30 years

January marks the beginning of the Burnsville Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (Experience Burnsville) 30th anniversary. Since 1987, Experience Burnsville has dedicated itself to stimulating visitor traffic to the area, with resulting income for both the hospitality industry and the general business community.

“Our nine hotels, great dining options, attractions like Buck Hill, the Ames Center and Burnsville Center, along with our convenient location near popular Twin Cities attractions like Valleyfair, Mall of America, and the Minnesota Zoo draw many visitors each year,” said executive director Amie Burrill. “Visitors enjoy being able to experience everything the area has to offer without the inconveniences of staying in the city.”

Experience Burnsville is guided a board of directors which includes Jenni Faulkner (city of Burnsville), Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Nathan Kremer (Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn), Jeff LaFavre (IAG Commercial), Melissa Meyer (Burnsville Center), warren d. mosier (Cornerstone Copy Center), Suzi Ohlhues (UTC Aerospace Systems) and Peter Wright (Minnesota Zoo).

Experience Burnsville is dedicated to promoting Burnsville as a vibrant destination of choice featuring a rich and diverse mix of culture, arts, shopping, accommodations, dining and attractions.

“Tourism and hospitality in Burnsville plays an important role for both the hospitality industry as well as the Burnsville community,” said Kautz, chairperson of Experience Burnsville. “It contributes full-time and part-time employment for the citizens of our city, helps foster economic development and provides an enhanced quality of life for those who live, work and play here and the city of Burnsville takes great pride in the hospitality it shows its guests.”

Visit www.BurnsvilleMN.com for more information.

Advanced care planning session in Lakeville

The Fountains at Hosanna, a senior living community in Lakeville, will host a free education session about advanced care planning 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in The Fountains’ Club Lounge at 9850 163rd St. W., Lakeville.

The session will be facilitated by Sheila Johnson, Fairview Health Services advanced care planning liaison. She will address important documents and encourage conversations so seniors’ choices are known and honored, including:

– When was the last time you took out your health care directive and looked at it? Does it still reflect your wishes?

– Does your family know what your wishes are? Where should you keep these documents and who should have copies of them?

– What is POLST? Who completes a POLST?

To RSVP, contact Beverly Kossack at 952-435-7199 or [email protected].

Apply for a Neighborhood Health Connection grant

The deadline to apply for a 2017 Allina Health Neighborhood Health Connection Grant is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Allina Health will award grants to community nonprofits and local government organizations that submit ideas for bringing people together through healthy activities. The purpose of a Neighborhood Health Connection Grant is to support ongoing activities that promote social connections, among the same group of adults, through healthy eating and physical activity.

“Activities can include a series of healthy cooking classes for diabetes management or a walking club that incorporates a buddy system for residents of an assisted living home,” said Ruth Olkon, manager of Community Health Improvement at Allina Health. “By offering support and funds for healthy activities, we can make a difference in the health of our communities.”

Applications will be accepted online at http://tinyurl.com/zvgwck6 through 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. Grantees will be notified of decisions via email on Feb. 17. For more information, go to allinahealth.org and search “Neighborhood Health Connection Grant.”

Community blood drive in Apple Valley

Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley, 15359 Founders Lane, will host a community blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

The public is invited to participate in the blood drive, which will be held in the fitness center at Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley; to make an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.com and enter the sponsor code “ESAV.” Among the early visitors to Santa during the Apple Valley American Legion’s Christmas party were the O’Neal children Cayson, 7, and twins Makenna and McKenzie, 4, who each received a Christmas present from Santa. They are the children of Michael and Christina O’Neal of Farmington. Among the many parents and grandparents who attended was veteran Bill Quintus (left) of Apple Valley. Quintus, who is the Legion color guard coordinator, volunteered during the event. (Photo submitted)

Legion holds Christmas party for children

The members of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, under the leadership of Cmdr. Carla Tappainer, organized their fourth annual Christmas party for children of service members along with veterans and Legion members Sunday, Dec. 11.

Sixty-six children received a special gift from Santa and got to speak with him during the event.

Mrs. Claus assisted Santa as she also read stories to the children.

The children participated in many activities including crafts games and icing sugar cookies.

Many parents, volunteers from the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 and six Boy Scouts from Troop 205 assisted with the activities.

Tappainer led the party organizing, which included managing the $1,000 donation from the Legion to make the party possible.

The party is one of the many ways in which the Legion gives back to the community.

Gorda Olsen, president of the Legion Auxiliary, assisted with the event along with the Boy Scouts, which included Eagle Scouts Ben and Glen Glaser. The Legion is a sponsor of Troop 205.

Tappainer, who served in the U.S. Army in the Washington, D.C.-based Presidential Honor Guard Unit, said she was very pleased with the turnout and all the help and positive response received.

She was recently elected to her second term as commander of the 1,100 member post, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in May 2016.

Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Apple Valley

Volunteers from south-metro communities are expected to pack 4 million meals Feb. 6-11 for Feed My Starving Children at the former Rainbow Foods store, 15125 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley.

Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they’re used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty.

A total of 20,000 volunteers are needed for the event and organizers hope to raise $880,000 to pay for the meals.

To volunteer or donate, go to fmsc.org/mobilepack/events and click on the Apple Valley event.

House assigns Wills to committees

The Minnesota House of Representatives assigned Rep. Anna Wills, R-Rosemount, to serve on the Education Finance, Legacy Funding Finance, and Taxes committees for the coming biennium.

“I am looking forward to serving alongside my fellow committee members in searching for innovative reforms and passing a responsible state budget for Minnesota,” said Wills. “The debate is sure to be spirited this year, and I am dedicated to serving our community, and our state, diligently in the coming biennium.”

Wills was first elected in 2012 and is serving her third legislative term.

Local residents in Rose Parade

Molly Olander and Wesley Ellison were part of the Bands of America Honors Band that marched in the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 2. Olander, a Burnsville resident, is a student at Eastview High School in Apple Valley and a drum major for the marching band. Ellison is a 2016 graduate of Rosemount High School and a RHS marching band alumnus who is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The BOA Honors Band is a 300-member ensemble comprised of high school band students from around the nation who audition for a spot. The two spent the week in southern California for rehearsals, performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and Disneyland and other special activities. “To be selected for this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students and a testimony to their excellence and achievements,” said Eric Martin, Music for All president and CEO. “Molly and Wesley’s participation deserves the admiration and support of everyone in their community.” (Photo submitted)

Backyard Hockey Jamboree in Lakeville

Some Lakeville families are pulling together for the inaugural Backyard Hockey Jamboree on Saturday, Feb. 11.

A total of 60 Mite level skaters are participating in the event at six outdoor backyard family rinks. Groups of skaters will be rotating to each rink throughout the day.

The evening will end with all participants at one house for more skating, a potluck and bonfires.