Arts briefs for the week of Jan. 13

Youth choirs accepting new students

The Allegro Choral Academy is accepting new students for its second semester, beginning on Jan. 19. Allegro has age-level choirs for children in grades two to nine. Choirs rehearse at Eastview High School on Thursday evenings. Registration information may be found at allegrochoralacademy.org or by calling 952-846-8585.

MMA returns to Mystic Lake

Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Mystic Showroom inside the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake. The main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.

Three of Minnesota’s top prospects are set to participate at this event – welterweights Chad “Blitz” Curry and Ben “The Baker” Neumann, and lightweight Bobby Lee.

Tickets start at $35. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

Ragamala Dance Company at Cowles

Ragamala Dance Company presents the Minneapolis premiere of “Written in Water” Jan. 27-29 at the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts in Minneapolis.

Ragamala was founded in 1992 and is acclaimed as one of the Indian Diaspora’s leading dance ensembles. Co-artistic directors are Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy, a Burnsville High School graduate.

“Written in Water” is the Ramaswamys’ ongoing investigation of Paramapadam (the 2nd century Indian board game upon which Snakes and Ladders is based), the 12th century Sufi text “The Conference of the Birds,” and the philosophical and spiritual underpinnings of both.

Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29. Tickets are $29 at cowlescenter.org or 612-206-3636.

Joel McHale at Mystic Lake

Joel McHale will bring his quick wit to the Mystic Showroom stage 8 p.m. Friday, March 3.

McHale recently wrapped up his 12th and final season of “The Soup,” where he mocked the surreal world of reality TV and celebrities. He also starred in five seasons of the hit series “Community” and can now be seen every week in the new show, “The Great Outdoors.”

McHale has worked alongside some of the funniest names in Hollywood including Adam Sandler in “Blended,” Seth MacFarlane in “TED,” and Robin Williams in the 2014 holiday film “A Merry Friggin’ Christmas.” His stand-up act has been seen around the country to sold-out audiences. In October, he released his book, “Thanks for the Money.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 13 for $39. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

Classic movies in Rosemount

The Rosemount Area Arts Council is hosting screenings of classic James Bond films starring Sean Connery as part of its ongoing Classic Movie Nights series.

Screenings are scheduled at the Steeple Center in Rosemount on Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 31. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the films begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Because of the licensing agreements for the films, the names of the movies can’t be published in a newspaper, though Bond enthusiasts interested in knowing in advance which Connery-era films will be shown can visit www.rosemountarts.com.

Eagan Artist Connect meeting

Eagan Artist Connect, a networking group for working artists, will meet 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Eagan Municipal Center, 3830 Pilot Knob Road.

Eagan Artist Connect meets each month for encouragement, resource sharing and professional development. All mediums are welcome. There is no fee to participate. For more information, contact the Eagan Art House at [email protected] or 651-675-5521.

Vietnamese variety show at Mystic Lake

Chuc Xuan, a Vietnamese variety show comprised of world-famous singers and performers, is coming to the Mystic Showroom 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The show will open with a lion dance accompanied by a percussion team and fan men. Headlining the show is ballad singer and “Paris By Night” star Minh Tuyet. Pop singer Luong Tung Quang will perform the classic Lunar New Year hit “Chuc Xuan.” The night continues with performer Tuan Anh, as well as Luong Bich Huu, Trieu Khak and Nyguen Anh. Cong Thanh and Lyn will sing, dance and entertain with their quirky antics and their renditions of French-inspired Vietnamese love songs.

Tickets are $18 and $27 in advance; $23 and $32 the day of show. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.